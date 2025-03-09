Susan Chanel Beauty launches “Nigeria’s first underground Spa”

Share

In a groundbreaking move for the beauty and wellness industry, Susan Chanel Beauty has officially opened Nigeria’s first underground Spa in the heart of Abuja.

Founded by the visionary entrepreneur Susan Esisi, this innovative Spa concept aims to provide a serene and immersive wellness experience, allowing clients to escape the everyday hustle and bustle.

“I wanted to design a space where clients could escape the noise and distractions of everyday life and focus entirely on relaxation and rejuvenation,” Susan explained.

The underground spa is designed with a focus on natural elements and sustainability, ensuring a tranquil atmosphere that enhances relaxation and rejuvenation. Clients can expect a range of specialised treatments tailored to the unique skin and body needs of African women. “What sets our underground spa apart is its combination of cutting-edge wellness treatments with a deep focus on nature and sustainability,” Susan adds. Services such as body sculpting, breast-firming therapies, and holistic relaxation techniques are offered, all utilizing 100 per cent herbal products.

The choice of location in the upscale Wuse 2 area of Abuja reflects a commitment to accessibility and luxury. “We wanted to create a retreat-like experience where women can find tranquility in the heart of the city,” Susan emphasised. The area provides a quiet, serene environment that aligns with the peaceful, secluded atmosphere desired for the underground spa. By choosing this location, Susan Chanel Beauty is able to offer a luxurious escape from the everyday hustle while maintaining convenience for clients.

What truly distinguishes this underground Spa from Susan Chanel’s other branches is the unique, tranquil environment it offers. “The underground concept amplifies the peaceful ambiance, enhancing the overall Spa journey,” Susan explained. This elevated experience encourages clients to fully unwind and immerse themselves in their treatments without distractions, fostering a deeper sense of calm and enhancing the effectiveness of the therapies offered.

The vision behind creating this underground Spa was to provide a unique, immersive experience that goes beyond traditional Spa treatments. “The underground concept is symbolic of a retreat, a place that feels separate from everyday life, allowing for deeper relaxation and healing,” Susan said. This commitment to creating a sanctuary of peace and rejuvenation is evident in the Spa’s design and offerings, which aim to help clients achieve both physical and emotional well-being.

As Susan Chanel Beauty solidifies its position as a leader in providing quality skincare and wellness solutions, the launch of Nigeria’s first underground Spa marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey. “Through dedication and research, we’ve been able to create products and services that not only enhance skin health but also foster a sense of self-love and confidence,” Susan concludes. With this innovative Spa, Susan Chanel Beauty continues to empower women to embrace their natural beauty and prioritise their well-being.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

