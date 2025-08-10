Susan Chanel Beauty Empowers Women, Families

On August 2, 2025, Susan Chanel Beauty, a prominent skincare, personal care, and spa company, showcased its unwavering commitment to social responsibility through a heartfelt outreach initiative.

Held at Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja, the event provided essential food items such as, rice, beans, and more to 200 women in need.

This outreach, which has been a staple of the company for six years, has positively impacted over 3,000 lives, highlighting the brand’s dedication to uplifting the community it serves.

The founder and CEO, Susan Esisi, articulated her vision during the outreach, stating, “From the very beginning, my mission has been to create a brand that not only enhances beauty but also empowers women to feel confident, loved, and appreciated in their skin.” This powerful statement reflects the core philosophy of Susan Chanel Beauty, intertwining beauty with compassion and community support.

For six consecutive years, Susan Chanel Beauty has recognized the importance of giving back, forging strong connections with the community while addressing critical social issues such as hunger. Susan Esisi remarked, “Skincare is self-care, and self-care is a powerful tool for building self-love and confidence.” This emphasizes that the brand’s efforts extend beyond the realm of beauty products; they encompass a holistic approach to well-being.

The outreach initiatives are part of a broader strategy to expand social impact programs, which also includes future plans for anti-hunger campaigns and collaborations with organizations focused on women’s health and education. “By focusing on these initiatives, we aim to strengthen our position as a leading brand that empowers women, promotes natural beauty, and delivers exceptional skincare solutions across Africa and beyond,” Susan Esisi expressed.

In addition to its community outreach, Susan Chanel Beauty is equally dedicated to sustainability. The brand emphasizes eco-friendly practices, including sustainable packaging, ethical ingredient sourcing, and minimizing its environmental footprint.

This dual commitment to community welfare and environmental stewardship positions Susan Chanel Beauty as a leader in the beauty industry.

Esisi stated, “As we continue to grow, we’re committed to staying true to our core values—quality, sustainability, empowerment, and cultural pride.”