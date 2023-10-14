Survivor: ‘I Was Determined To Fight, Beat Cancer’

A survivor and founder of Segunfunmi Cancer Support Foundation, Mrs Moronke Funmilola Agbayewa has narrated her long battle to survival, insisting that cancer dealt with the wrong person in her own case.

She spoke just as her foundation donated fabrics prostheses and organic kits to no fewer than 50 breast cancer patients in Ogun State.

The donation was in commemoration of October 2023 Cancer Awareness Month in Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

Narrating her experience, Agbayewa explained that she underwent chemotherapy treatment about 12 times, but she was determined to fight cancer and survive it.

The survivor said at a point she lost hair to chemo, but she decided to turn it into a new hairstyle, saying “I didn’t allow it to weigh me down.”

She said “When I lost my hair due to chemo, then I turned it to a new hairstyle. Cancer dealt with the wrong people in my own case. I fought it, I overcame it and I thank God.

“Now, I tell people a story about myself and the story has taken me to many places just because I tell my cancer survival story. It has opened doors and I am never ashamed of it.”

She appealed to patients to always adhere strictly to medical instructions and guidelines of experts, saying cancer isn’t a death sentence.

Agbayewa explained that she donated the kits to help and encourage the patient in the battle against cancer.

Speaking at the event held at the Lekan Ogunyemi Hall, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, the Chief Medical Director, OOUTH, Dr. Olubunmi Fatungase, commended the Governor Dapo Abiodun for providing the necessary equipment for the teaching hospital, including a Cancer Screening Centre for easy accessibility for people to get screened and get adequate treatment.

Fatungase enjoined women to always examine their breasts and visit the hospital immediately after they discover any lump to know their health status and get early treatment, rather than indulging in local medication that may escalate their health condition to early death.

She said “The rate at which women die of breast cancer is so alarming. Early detection and adequate treatment can save lives. With the high rate of insecurity and low standard of living, people tend to care less about their health and run from medications and surgery but ignorantly seek help elsewhere”.

Fatungase advised the patients to be courageous and avoid breast cancer by attending their clinic regularly and abiding by doctor’s prescriptions.

In his remark, a Surgeon at OOUTH, Dr. Adeleke Adekoya, emphasised the need to create a support group to allow breast cancer patients to express their feelings and get adequate help, rather than seeking help elsewhere, advising families and friends to always show love and care for breast cancer patients and avoid stigmatization.

In their reaction, the beneficiaries, Mrs Grace James and Alhaja Adefunke Aina appreciated the organiser for the kind gesture, saying such kind-heartedness was highly commendable and a wake-up call to always go for treatment so as to prevent sudden death and live long.