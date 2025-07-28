Surviving The Cold Weather

According to a recent alert from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) citizens should expect colder weather conditions in addition to reduced sunlight as the country moves into the typical atmospheric phase known as the “August Break.”

This advisory was issued by Mr. Wasiu Adeniyi Ibrahim, the Deputy General Manager of Public Weather Services at NiMet’s Central Forecast Office, during a media chat in Lagos.

Though he described the current weather as “unusual” it is nonetheless consistent with expected seasonal changes. He noted that the period leading to the August Break is generally marked by increased cloud cover, minimal rainfall, and cooler temperatures, especially at night.

But the important questions to answer have to do with the strategic lifestyles to adapt to stay warm and healthy; regarding the clothes to wear, the shelter to live in, the changes with the food to eat and how to take preventive measures against cold weather-related illnesses.

In response to these questions he stated that: “All we need to do now is to be weather aware and climate smart. Healthwise, there will be cold flu and cough because of the ambient temperature.

We need to take precautions to ensure this does not affect us, especially the elderly and children. Eating warm food and wearing warm clothing, particularly at night, will help. He also encouraged Nigerians to stay informed by following NiMet’s official social media platforms for timely weather updates.

On health related issues, prolonged exposure to cold, wet, and windy conditions could lead to serious health challenges, even when the temperature is above freezing.

Specifically, cold weather can exacerbate or trigger various health issues, including hypothermia, trench foot and chilblains. Additionally, cold weather can worsen conditions like pneumonia, respiratory infections, and even cardiovascular problems.

Cold weather can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to common colds, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. It can constrict blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, particularly in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

Similarly, it worsens pneumonia as an infection of the lungs that can be more prevalent in colder months due to increased susceptibility to respiratory viruses. Also, cold temperatures can exacerbate joint pain and inflammation, especially for those with arthritis. In fact, according to experts on such freaky weather conditions, successfully surviving cold weather requires two simultaneous events.

Firstly, generating sufficient body heat by burning food and secondly, preventing the loss of heat. So, focus should be on staying warm and dry, building a shelter, and conserving energy.

We are also advised to prioritise layering clothing, staying hydrated, and being physically and mentally prepared. In extreme cold, there is a need to minimise the time spent outdoors. We should seek shelter from wind, and create dead air space, especially in clothing.

These are crucial. People should wear loose-fitting, layered clothing to trap warm air and allow for temperature regulation. Physical and mental preparedness involve activities that build cardiovascular or heart fitness, strength, and cold-weather acclimatisation. Now is the time to avoid sweating, as moisture will wick away heat. We should also minimise movement to conserve energy and reduce heat loss.

In consideration of foods to keep you warm during cold weather, focus on consuming warm, nutrient-rich foods like soups, stews, and root vegetables.

Warm milk and chocolate are recommended. Foods, especially those that are rich in Vitamin C, like citrus fruits and leafy greens, to boost your immune system should be incorporated into one’s diet.

Additionally, include warming spices like ginger and garlic in your meals. As for soups and stews, chicken noodle soup, lentil soup, or vegetable broths are excellent choices for warmth and nourishment. Root vegetables include carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and beets.

They are great for roasting or adding to stews and soups. Also, whole grains such as oats, quinoa, brown rice, which provide sustained energy and warmth are needed.

Roasted meats and vegetables bring out the natural sweetness and warmth of foods like chicken and turkey. Warm, freshly baked bread can be a comforting addition to meals. Foods to avoid include cold foods and drinks:

These will undoubtedly lower one’s body temperature, which is not ideal in this kind of weather. Others are tempting, sugary foods that can weaken the immune system and lead to energy crashes. Fried and greasy foods can be heavy and difficult to digest, potentially making you feel sluggish.

What is important to our wellbeing, in all of these include the need to give a listening ear to the predictions from NiMet and adhere to its warnings and recommendations. The mass media and NGOs should collaborate with it to enlighten the public on the change in our lifestyles required to survive the dynamics in weather brought about by Climate Change.