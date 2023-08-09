Surviving harsh investment environment

With the current economic hardship worsened by further increment in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS from N488 to between N550 and N617 per litre, adapting to change has become critical to remain sane and competitive in Nigerian business environment. This is crucial as meeting change with a positive and open attitude can improve productivity, loyalty, and engagement. Exchange rate conundrum A key factor for business survival in Nigeria is adapting to the foreign exchange wobble. According to Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), the volatility in the foreign exchange market is naturally unsettling.

“But it is not unexpected given the long period of distortions in the foreign exchange market. Correcting the entrenched distortions would take some time. But in the meantime, the monetary authorities should come up with a sustainable intervention framework to ensure the moderation of current volatility in the forex market. We recognize the forex supply limitations, but the system needs to be managed in way that would not undermine investors’ confidence. Erosion of confidence triggers speculation and influences expectations which in turn triggers diverse responses among economic players” he said. Muda said: “Transiting from a repressive market environment to a more liberalized market could be a source of market instability. However, there is need for vigilance to prevent questionable capital outflows or speculative assault on the currency. A free market is not synonymous with complete absence of regulation. Free enterprise has to be complemented with an appropriate regulatory framework to curb illicit financial flows.”

“It is evident that the frequency and scope of CBN intervention in the forex market had decelerated compared to first five months of the year. Recent reports from the CBN indicate a total of $17 billion intervention by the CBN in the forex market in 2022. This an average of N1.4 billion per month. Since the inception of the present administration, it is doubtful whether we had seen an intervention of up to $1 billion in total. It expected that as the scale of intervention improves, the volatile will be subdued. CBN should exercise better oversight on forex demands to ensure protection of the market from speculative assault and illicit capital outflows” Muda said. Positive attitude There is no secret to success. But there are many factors that go into what makes one and and his business successful. Sure, there is hard work and dedication.

But there are also more ways than hustling and grinding 24/7 to make it happen. Developing a positive growth mindset can help you stay on the path to success. Jump-starting “The first thing many business owners do to try and save their business is cut costs, but that only slows down the inevitable. What you need to do is breathe new life into a dying business by jump-starting it” shopify.com suggests. Looking closely, there are a few signs associated with failing businesses months before it happens. Some of these signs include a halt in business growth, poor cash flow management, and a glaring lack of innovation or differentiation. Strategies for business growth Growing business in Nigeria has the same requirements that every other successful venture needs, which is a solid business strategy.

According to Mansardins, the true measure of the values of any business leader and manager is performance. In earnest, numbers don’t lie. The results always speak for business. And if the business is not growing as planned, it’s important to rethink the business strategy by also emphasising on the business strategies to scale up growth. Service strategy This strategy is mostly seen in businesses that have much competition, it’s important to look for unique selling points of the product or service that sets business apart from every other one. It could be quality or durability in the product or being customer centric. Emphasis on this would set the business apart and build customers that are loyal to, especially for the values chosen to operate by if the company does not have a vision, mission, or a company mantra you operate by. It’s easier for customers to believe that the business is just in it for money. Customers like to be loyal to businesses that have moral values that are beneficial to the customers.

Referencing Business owners overlook the activities of their predecessors and their competitions. Researching the fails or successes of others would enable investor to effectively market and scale the business. Feel free to copy the strategies that are successful, while improving on the ones that failed. Also use trial and error to see which marketing strategies yield the best results. You can also seek advice from professionals. Making customers happy The aim of the game is to ensure that customers are happy. Many strategies are available to make customer happy like giving discounts and rewarding loyalty.

But the most important factor is listening to customer. There is a deal with various customers everyday with different temperaments and characters. It’s important to develop a strategy to making customers happy by listening to them. Ask them what they want, ask how they can be served them better. Taking a leap Many businesses today have the wish to scale their business and grow profits.

However, they are afraid of taking risks. For example, expanding the business network would require to task the workers more; to expand to new market segments, to expand to new geographical locations. While activities associated with business growth are risky, it’s however possible to curtail these risks. Last line Keeping a small business afloat in challenging times can be difficult, but extra attention to detail can help ensure that a business survives.

According to Investopedia, “because every small business is different, and each carries its own risks and rewards, there is no set playbook to follow for survival. Some useful advice that applies across small businesses includes looking at the big picture, inventorying the staff, making sure the business has ready access to cash, sweating the small stuff, and avoiding a sacrifice of quality.” It said: “Small business owners must make sure they audit the most important employee as well, that employee being themselves. When times are hard, businesses may need to shift their focus from profits to survival.”