Survival Or Failure Of Any Democracy Rests On Public Trust – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, has said that the survival or failure of any democracy depends on public trust.

Prof. Amupitan, who spoke on Friday at a book presentation: ‘The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists,” written by Segun Ojumu, noted that even the strongest electoral systems can be undermined by misinformation, misinterpretation, or deliberate distortion.

“This book, therefore, reminds us that democracy stands or falls on public trust,” he stated. The INEC Chairman, who described journalists as “indispensable links between the commission’s operations and the voting public,” said that they are important chroniclers who validate the integrity of the process for the entire nation.

“The stories you tell, the accuracy you uphold, and the fairness you demonstrate play a critical role in ultimately legitimising election results.

At a time when false narratives can spread faster than the truth, your meticulous and professional documentation is needed more than ever before,” Prof. Amupitan added. He stated that the book is a testament to the crucial service journalists render to the country, and a roadmap for building a more accountable electoral future for Nigeria.

“We have intensified our engagement with stakeholders, strengthened our use of technology like BVAS and IReV, and deepened our collaboration with security agencies, civil society, and the media.

“Elections do not succeed on technology alone; they succeed when the public believes in the information they receive.

The work documented in this book celebrates your decisive role in helping to shape the national understanding of the electoral process,” he added.