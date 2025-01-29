Survival Of Nigeria’s Democracy Threatened, Coalition Alleges

Share

Some civil society groups have alleged that Nigeria’s democracy is facing an unprecedented crisis that threatens its survival and undermines its potential for growth and development.

The alarm was raised yesterday by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) , Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WfD), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), as well as National Peace Committee.

In a statement jointly signed by Otive Igbuzor, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and Ezenwa Nwagu, the groups made a case for meaningful engagements between government and relevant stakeholders as part of measures to cure areas of defect in the governance process.

They said: “Over the past 25 years, the country has maintained uninterrupted democratic governance, holding seven general elections.

“However, this continuity has not translated into the deepening of democratic values or institutions. Instead, systemic issues such as electoral malpractice, political party inefficiencies, weak governance structures, and endemic corruption have eroded public trust in the democratic process.

“In response to this pressing crisis, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and its partners initiated the Strengthening Nigerian Democracy Project.

