Surveyor Petitions Police On Damage To Property

A surveyor, Gabriel Anyim, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State capital, over the destruction of his property by a lawmaker from Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Anyim called for a thorough investigation into the allegation and the prosecution of the alleged culprit for the deliberate destruction of his property in Akure.

In the petition dated November 6, filed through his attorney, Boluwaji Awololaju, and made available to journalists in Akure yesterday, the petitioner said the property is located at Block AG, Plot 24, Arijodi & Ologunmolare Families Layout, situated at Promise Estate, along Ilado Road, Alagbaka Extension, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He alleged that the lawmaker had invaded and destroyed his building located at the said address. The petitioner, who resides at No. 1, Odofin Street, opposite St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School Junction, Akure, claimed that he owned a parcel of land described as Block AG, Plot 24, Arijodi & Ologunmolare Families Layout, situated at Promise Estate, along Ilado Road, Alagbaka Extension, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the petition, Anyim purchased the land from a surveyor, Adams Azeez, who, in turn, derived title from accredited representatives of the Arijodi and Ologunmolare families, the original owners of the layout.