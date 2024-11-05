Survey Reveals 31% Of Nigerian Children Unvaccinated

Share

The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2023-24 has revealed a significant gap in childhood immunisation across Nigeria, with 31 per cent of children aged 12–23 months who did not receive any vaccines.

The NDHS findings, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), highlighted challenges in achieving universal immunisation coverage and reducing child mortality in the country.

It stated that “routine vaccines in Nigeria include essential shots such as BCG for tuberculosis, oral and inactivated polio vaccines (OPV and IPV), DPT-HepBHib for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B.

This, among others, are Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), rotavirus, yellow fever, meningitis and measles,” the report added.

It added that in spite of the expanded immunisation schedule, only 39 per cent of children aged 12–23 months were fully vaccinated with basic antigens.

The survey also revealed stark regional disparities in vaccination coverage, indicating that the South East recorded the highest BCG vaccination rate at 93.9 per cent, while the North West lagged at 50.2 per cent.

It said that urban areas generally showed higher coverage than rural areas, where many children remained unvaccinated due to logistic challenges and limited access to healthcare facilities.

NAN reports that in 2022, Nigeria introduced the rotavirus vaccine in phases across northern and southern states to combat diarrheal diseases, a leading cause of infant mortality.

However, data shows low uptake, with only 18 per cent of children receiving the third dose of the rotavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), acknowledged the concerning statistics and highlighted ongoing efforts to boost immunisation rates.

He said: “The gap in vaccination coverage leaves a significant number of children vulnerable to preventable diseases.” He explained that the agency initiated outreach programmes targeting underserved communities and collaborating with state governments to enhance vaccination infrastructure.

Share

Please follow and like us: