Survey: Nigeria’s Agribusiness Showing Resilience Despite Insecurity

The country’s agribusiness is showing resilience despite persistent challenges ranging from insecurity and rising costs to climate change impacts, according to the Fourth Edition of the Nigerian Agribusiness Survey released by Agramondis to determine the state of the country’s agric sector.

The survey, which gathered insights from 118 agribusinesses across the country, revealed that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) dominate the industry, with 85 per cent employing fewer than 50 people and more than half operating for less than five years. However, a gradual shift toward multi-sector participation was noted, as only 55 per cent of businesses operated in a single sub-sector in 2024, down from 61 per cent in 2023.

Key findings by Agramondis showed that Insecurity tops concerns: Half of respondents cited insecurity — including crop theft, conflicts, and supply chain disruptions — as the biggest threat to operations. High input costs remain a drag: 45 per cent of agribusinesses struggle with expensive and low-quality inputs, while 33 per cent face difficulties accessing finance.

Infrastructure gaps persist: 76 per cent of respondents identified infrastructure as the most critical area needing urgent government intervention. Climate change weighs heavily: 40 per cent of agribusinesses now advocate for government-led climate policies, more than double the number in 2022.

AI adoption rising: 30 per cent of agribusinesses are integrating artificial intelligence, especially for demand forecasting, weather prediction, and precision farming. Mixed reviews for policies: The National Agricultural Growth Scheme – Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP) has only 17 per cent strong support, while the majority remain sceptical about its effectiveness.

Fuel price hikes and naira devaluation were also flagged as major operational burdens. Long-term optimism: Despite short-term pressures, 73 per cent of agribusinesses expect significant improvement in performance within the next three years, driven by technology, partnerships, and supportive policies.

Agramondis CEO, Johanna Joy Farrell, noted that the sector remains “resilient and evolving,” stressing that businesses are “embracing AI, diversifying value chains, and calling for stronger infrastructure and climate-responsive policies.” The report underscores the urgent need for coordinated interventions to address insecurity, stabilise policies, and improve infrastructure while supporting innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.