Survey: Majority of consumers want generative AI in banking

A majority (71%) of American customers is nervous about generative AI, but 58 per cent of them would be comfortable with their banks using the technology under certain conditions, according to a survey from FIS.

In particular, 82 per cent said that they would need regulations and legislation to feel more confident in the technology and 86% said they would need transparency about how AI accesses and uses their data, according to a press release.

Other findings of the survey include: 85 per cent would trust GenAI more if a human oversaw it; 79 per cent said the brand’s reputation offering the tech matters; 54 per cent are concerned about age bias, while 48 per cent and 49 per cent are concerned about gender and racial bias, respectively.

Also, 60 per cent of Millennials and Gen Z said they are comfortable with bank using AI while only 38 per cent of Baby Boomers said the same.

Commenting on the findings, Capital Markets President at FIS, Nasser Khodri, said: “It’s no surprise that GenAI has captured the imagination of Americans — and the world —with its ability to produce near human-like texts as well as surprising and often funny images. But past the initial delight people experience from AI-generated content, we do see high levels (of) consternation among consumers.

“Transparency, human oversight and regulation are going to be critical to bridging the GenAI trust gap, which is necessary for any significant adoption of these technologies by financial services providers. Some of this comes to the newness of GenAI, but the organisations interested in deploying AI-power services and solutions will need to be proactive communicators to ensure their consumers of its security and benefits. This is why FIS has been committed to the responsible use of GenAI as we look to be a force for building trust when using this transformative technology.”