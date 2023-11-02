Survey: Global Fund Managers Intensify Bank Scrutiny Following Crisis

Global fund managers are exploring ways to spread their counterparty risk, with many regularly monitor- ing the credit ratings of their dealer banks following the recent banking crisis, according to the 2023 MillTechFX survey released on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the survey shows that concerned possible future bank failures could cause short-term liquidity squeezes or leave them without a provider for foreign exchange services to make payroll or key vendor payments, 80% of fund managers are now looking to diversify their counterparties.

MillTechFX, the fintech arm of specialist currency manager Millennium Global, surveyed 250 senior decision-makers at global asset management firms in the United Kingdom. Fund managers use counterparties such as banks to trade foreign exchange or hedge currency risks.

A counterparty failure could put their hedges and the collateral that secures them in jeopardy. That number rises to 100% for chief executives, indicating a strong desire from the heads of these institutions to review their banking setup to ensure proper systems are in place to mitigate the impact of any future crisis, the survey said.