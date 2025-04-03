Survey Finds Cancer Risk From Alcohol Consumption

Share

Public awareness of the link between drinking alcohol and an elevated risk of cancer has grown, with more than half of Americans now saying that regularly consuming alcohol increases one’s chances of later developing cancer.

These are the findings of a survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania.

In the survey, conducted January. 30–February 10, 2025, with over 1,700 U.S. adults, 56 per cent said the regular consumption of alcohol increases your chances of later developing cancer, up from 40 per cent in an Annenberg survey in September 2024.

The percentage of those who say alcohol consumption has no effect on your chances of later developing cancer fell to 16 per cent from 20 per cent in September 2024, and fewer are not sure how alcohol consumption affects cancer risks (26 per cent, down from 40 per cent).

The survey was fielded less than a month after U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy’s advisory on alcohol and cancer risk on January 3.

It called for updated warning labels on alcoholic beverage containers to indicate that drinking alcohol carries an increased risk for at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colon, and liver cancer.

The Surgeon General’s warning, which was widely covered in the news media, was not the only report issued on alcohol and cancer in recent months, but the survey found it was the only one to gain significant public awareness.

Of the people who say they had “read or heard about” one or more recent reports on the impact of alcohol on health, nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) said they would be less likely to accept an alcoholic drink on a social occasion if one is offered to them.

“Our data suggest that the Surgeon General’s synthesis of the science showing that alcohol consumption increases one’s risk of cancer got traction,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

“The Surgeon General’s impact is a reminder that what health officials communicate about science can affect behaviour.”

Nearly half of our survey respondents (48 per cent) said they had “read or heard about” one or more reports on the impact of alcohol on health.

In a separate question, 46 per cent of those who said they were exposed to at least one report said the report they knew about was the Surgeon General’s, though 44 per cent were unsure which report they had encountered.

