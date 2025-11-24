Survey: Africans Want Climate Action From Rich Nations

Climate-change-literate Africans want rich, developed countries to take immediate action and assist poorer nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change, a new Afrobarometer Pan-Africa Profile report shows.

They also want their own governments to take proactive measures, such as investing in infrastructure and adopting mitigation policies, despite their potential costs.

The report, based on findings from Afrobarometer’s Round 10 surveys across 38 African countries in 2024/2025, shows that more than four in 10 African adults are climate-change literate (meaning they are both aware of climate change and understand that it is driven by human activity), though climate-change literacy varies greatly by country and demographic group.

The impacts of climate change are widely felt across the continent, with drought and crop failure representing the most commonly reported effects. Most climate-change-literate citizens say climate change is making life in their countries worse.

And a majority of Africans say their families have had to adapt to climate change by adjusting their water or food consumption, outdoor work patterns, crop planting, livestock rearing, and/or where they live.

While Africans most commonly assign primary responsibility for climate action to their national government, there has been a notable shift in recent years toward holding wealthy nations accountable for their contributions to the climate crisis.