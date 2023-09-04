Surveillance: Arewa Youths Storm NNPCL Headquarters, Demand Cancellation Of Tompolo’s Contract

Some youths under the auspices of Northern Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative and Arewa Youth Forum on Monday stormed the Headquarters of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL ) demanding that President Bola Tinubu cancel the Pipeline Surveillance Contract awarded to Tantita Security owned by Mr Government Ekpemupolo Alias (Tompolo).

The protesters with different placards accused those officials of NNPCL who handled the award of the contract of corruption and malpractices.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read; Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Is a Fraud, Sack and Probe Mele Kyari Now, NNPC Now An Osusu Ministry among others.

The President, Arewa Youth Congress, Comrade Musa Adebayo who read the statement jointly signed by the President of Northern Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative, Comrade Usman also alleged that Nigeria’s oil production has not improved since the contract was awarded.

According to him ” It is hence a major matter of concern how much-concerned efforts are being made to re-award the pipeline surveillance contracts to an ex-militant general despite the tension, financial malfeasance, disinformation and abnormalities that are inherent in the contract.

” We expect that the federal government interest should be centered on knowing the true cost of the pipeline surveillance contract as awarded as fresh facts and figures continue to emerge in the media.

” As concerned citizens, we should understand that the country is too tense to allow for any auction that may breed internal turmoil and more controversy within the ranks of its citizenry and we believe that awarding contracts to someone who should ordinarily be behind bars for the economic mayhem caused in the Niger Delta region between 2016 and 2018 is total anti- peace and anti-development ”

Adebayo said they would continue to occupy the premises of the building until their demands are met.