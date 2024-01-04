Surulere Residents Rejoice as Gbajabiamila Cuts Tape to Open Facilities for Use

Residents of Surulere Federal Constituency Tuesday and yesterday literally rolled the drums to celebrate the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, their former representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he cut the tape on several projects across the constituency and the state to declare them open for public use. The events of the cutting of the tapes began early in the morning of the first day of work in 2024, when Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, in company of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and joined by many well-meaning Lagos residents and the Minister of State Education, Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sununu, were at the Lagos State University (LASU), to hand over the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre and ultra-modern auditorium which he facilitated for the institution to the management of the institution.

From LASU they all headed to Surulere to cut the tape for the dualised Babs Animashaun Road and Census Bridge, which he also facilitated for his constituency, and from there to the Shonibare Community to unveil the Youth Develop- ment Center, and sporting facility. The Tuesday activities terminated at the Iyun Road area of Surulere where the Femi Gbaja- biamila General Hospital, Iyun Road, Off Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos was unveiled by lots of dancing and celebration.

While commending Gbajiabiamila for the various projects, especially the Conference Centre and ultra-modern auditorium and the General hospital, Governor Sanwo-Olu described him as motivator and role model for many of the younger generation, saying his contributions to the education and health sector in the state, with he described as legacy projects will for a long time be a point of reference for the people of the state. While urging other good spirited and well to do members of the public to emulate the gesture, the governor made it clear that there is nowhere in the world where the government can provide all facilities to meet the needs of the people, but things get better when members of the society collaborate to give a helping hand to government.

Yesterday, Gbajabiamila was joined by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and many other members of the House of Representatives and other political leaders to begin the day at the University of Lagos, where they cut the tape to hand over the 484-bed Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Resident to the management of the University of Lagos. The Hall of Residence, according to the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunshola, an all en-suite rooms with other facilities will go a long way in assisting the over 60,000 students many of whom lack accommodation.

While commending his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Abbas said the vacuum Gbajabiamila left in the House of Representatives because of his performance will take a very hard work to fill, adding that he and his other members will try to fill in the gap. From UNILAG the entourage proceeded to Clegg Street in Surulere to cut the tape declare Surulere campus of the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) Surulere Campus open and from there they headed to Bode Thomas Police Station, Census Area, Surulere, also to cut the tape to open the place for members of the police force to use This was also followed by the tape cutting of the tape for the reconstructed Randle Avenue, Surulere, and the Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Orile, Coker Aguda LCDA.