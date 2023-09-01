Surulere Claims Lagos Street Soccer Championship Hosting Right

Surulere Local Government will host the 2023 Lagos Street Soccer Championship (LSSC) set for next month. Chairman of the Lagos Street Soccer body, Bolaji Yusuf, made this known during a visit to the Chairman of the Surulere LGA in his office on Wednesday.

According to the Yusuf-led committee tasked with reviving the visions of the pioneers of the championship launched in 2008 by the Lagos State Football Association, Surulere was the preferred choice out of the several hosting bids submitted across the state.

He said: “We are glad to announce that Surulere will host the 2023 Lagos Street Soccer Championship opening ceremony. This decision was taken after several considerations by the committee in conjunction with the Lagos State Football Association that charged us with the mandate of leading this big project of reviving street soccer across the state.”

The former Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Sports Facilities under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, noted that the championship grew in scope, purpose, and prospects and became a formidable platform through which football development improved through conscious grassroots development.