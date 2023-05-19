New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Surulere Cdcs Holds Special Prayers For Gbajabiamila Over Sports Facilities

In appreciation for the numerous wonderful work and development done by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, especially in the area of sports facilities, the Surulere CDCs Community Development Committees, made up of Surulere CDC, the Coker/Aguda CDC and the Itire/Ikate CDC will on Saturday May 20, 2023 hold special prayers for the Speaker.

The Special Prayers will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. According to the Surulere 1 & 2 CDC Chairmen, the Appreciation/Special Prayers session was prompted by the numerous development infrastructures put in place in Surulere 1 and 2 by the Honourable Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The six mini sports facilities at Paddington, Love Garden, La- wanson, Sam Sonibare and Yusuf Sanusi and the upcoming mini sports facilities and Community Centre at Obele Odan are worthy of mention.

