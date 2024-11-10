Surrender Now, Nigeria Army Urges Terrorist

Share

The 17 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Katsina State, Brigadier General Babatunde Omopariola on Saturday said the doors are still open for bandits and terrorists to surrender.

General Omopariola made this known while speaking during the handing over of nine rescued victims to the officials of the Katsina State Government in a brief ceremony held at the 17 Brigade Headquarters, Katsina.

Omopariola represented by the Brigade’s Chief of Staff, Colonel Yakubu Nwandiscas, clarified that the Nigerian Army applied a nonkenetic approach in rescuing the victims.

Omopariola further urged anyone involved in the act of kidnapping to stop or else face the consequences.

The victims comprising five men and two nursing mothers along with their two babies were said to have been kidnapped from different Katsina LGAs at different locations and dates by bandits and taken to Kaduna State.

Furthermore, the Senior Special Assistant to the Katsina State Governor on Victims of Banditry and IDPs, Sa’idu Danja, commended all those who participated in the rescue mission.

He recalled that a combined team of troops and other security agents had on Thursday rescued eleven victims in Batsari LGA and on Friday, rescued 19 victims.

