Surpass N18.3trn target, Senate tasks revenue generating agencies

The Senate has tasked various Federal Govern- ment revenue generating agencies, to do erything within their jurisdiction and surpass the target of N18.324 trillion, set for the 2024 fiscal year. The Senate Committee on Finance, which has had interface with the agencies, preparatory to the consideration and passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, challenged the establishments surpassing the revenue target, following the nation’s dire need for more revenue to fund the budget of next year. President Bola Tinubu, on November 29, presented N27.503 trillion as total projected expendi- ture for 2024 fiscal year, to the joint session of the National Assembly. Out of the total bud- get sum, N18.324 trillion is set as targeted revenue while N9.18 trillion is deficit, to be financed by internal and external borrowings as well as proceeds from govern- ment privatisation programmes. The Finance Committee, headed by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC Niger East), had a separate interface with the agencies last week, urging them not only to focus on meeting the projected revenues tar- get, but should also work hard in order to surpass it.

According to theChairman, the lawmakers were meeting with the agencies to assess their preparedness towards bringing the revenue target to successful accomplishment. On Thursday last week at such interface with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), led by Mele Kyari, its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Sani Musa emphatically urged them to surpass the 2024 revenue target. “It is heart-warming that based on your submission, NNPC Ltd, has within January and Oc- tober this year, raked in N4.5 trillion as revenue and remitted it into fed- eration account. “But being a fully commercialised company now, more of such is needed, particularly in the 2024 fiscal year.

“President Bola Ti- nubu on his part, in the budget presented to us, clearly demonstrated that deficit budgeting should be eased out by projected less for 2024 (N9.18 trillion) as against N13.4 trillion used for such in the ending 2023 fiscal year. “This Committee in particular, and other rel- evant standing commit- tees of both the Senate and the House of Repre- sentatives, would by way of oversight and regular interface with revenue generating agencies, en- sure that required rev- enues are generated for full implementation of the proposals and pro- jections made for the 2024 budget,” he said. Also, Senator Musa, at the side lines of collo- quium organised to com- memorate the 61st birth- day of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, last Thursday, told jour- nalists that N100 trillion budget size proposed by the guest speaker at the event, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), was achievable. “The suggested bud- get size for 2025 may look big but achievable, if all the revenue generating agencies buckled up and prevented leakages in any way,” he said