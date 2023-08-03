Surinamese Man Arrested With 9.9kg Cocaine Concealed In Condoms Gets 13 Years In Jail

… As 1,445 Drug Traffickers Convicted In Six Months

A 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, who was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for bringing 117 parcels of cocaine concealed in extra-large latex condoms factory packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray, into Nigeria, has been convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The suspect, according to a re- lease by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America on April 2nd, for Sao Paulo, Brazil and from Sao Paulo to Nigeria on Friday, April 7, 2023 on board Qatar Airways flight in search of his long-lost Nigerian father whom he called “Omini”, was arraigned before Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court 2, Port Harcourt, on 1st June on two counts of importation and unlawful possession of 9.9kgs cocaine, in charge number FHC/PH/181C/23.