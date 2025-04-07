Surging Yields Power Money Market Funds As Dollar Falters In Q1’25

Share

Nigeria’s mutual funds landscape delivered a mixed bag in the first quarter of 2025, as fund categories reflected contrasting investor sentiments and macroeconomic undercurrents.

While money market funds surged ahead on the back of attractive yields, dollar-denominated funds suffered a notable contraction amid currency stability. Money Market Funds led the pack with a robust 31.83% expansion in Assets Under Management (AUM), soaring from N44.23 billion to N58.31 billion.

Analysts attribute this surge to elevated yields on short-term instruments, which continued to lure risk-averse investors seeking capital preservation and consistent returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Conversely, Equity-Based Funds recorded a more subdued performance, registering a 13.55% uptick in AUM, from N1.73 billion to N1.97 billion. Ethical and Shari’ah Complaint investments grew by 12.99% and 12.07% respectively.

The moderate pace reflects lingering bearish sentiment in the Nigerian stock market, which weighed on investor confidence and muted capital inflows during the quarter.

Dollar Funds bore the brunt of the naira’s relative stability, posting an -11.48% decline in AUM from N29.24 billion to N25.88 billion.

As the local currency held firm against the US dollar, the allure of dollardenominated assets waned, prompting portfolio rebalancing toward local-currency in struments.

It has to be noted that money market funds are designed to offer liquidity, allowing investors to withdraw their invested money relatively quickly within 24 to 48 hours after making a request.

However, most including money market funds have a minimum holding period, often around 30 days; withdrawing before this period may incur penalties.

While these funds are intended for shortterm investments, with durations of up to one year, reviewing each fund’s specific terms is essential to understand the recommended investment period.

The most interesting thing about the funds above is safety features. All funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and such investments are monitored daily to ensure investors money is protected.

However, returns on investments are not guaranteed; they depend on market conditions. The implication is that inflation may affect actual returns: if inflation is higher than your fund’s return, your money loses value.

Looking ahead, market watchers remain cautiously optimistic. Analysts project sustained growth in money market and equity funds, buoyed by yield-driven momentum and a potential rebound in equities.

However, they urge investors to adopt a diversified approach and remain vigilant in monitoring Nigeria’s evolving economic terrain.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

