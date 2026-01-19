‘Surging Money Supply Growth May Undermine Cbn’s Inflation Fight’

Citing the sharp increase in Nige‑ ria’s broad money supply (M3) to a record N122.95 trillion in November 2025, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Tilewa Adebajo, has said that sustained liquidity growth may complicate efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contain inflation.

Adebajo, who stated this in an article published over the weekend, noted that while in previous years, November–December usually recorded higher transaction demand linked to payrolls, inventory financing, and festive spending, which temporarily boost deposits and currency in circulation, “in 2025, this seasonal pattern was amplified by already elevated liquidity from FX inflows and credit, pushing M3 to a new record rather than just its usual year‑end uptick.”

Stressing that “faster broad money growth can add demand pressure if it outpaces real output,” the CFG Advisory boss warned in the article that even with inflation easing to 14.45 per‑ cent in November last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), “sustained liquidity growth can slow disinflation.”

He stated that: “Nigeria’s broad money supply (M3) reached a new peak of N122.95 trillion in November 2025, reflecting a combination of stronger external buffers, domestic balancesheet expansion, exchange-rate re‑ valuation, FX inflows, and seasonal year-end liquidity effects.

Between November 2021 and November 2024, M3 trended upward but at a slower, more linear pace, broadly tracking gradual credit growth and moderate FX adjustments.

“By contrast, the jump to N122.95 trillion in November 2025 represents a sharp year-on-year acceleration, supported by improved gross reserves of $45.45 billion, record foreign portfolio investment of $20.9 billion as of October 2025, and improved current account conditions under CBN’s postreform FX framework.”

Adebajo further said that: “CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted a robust external sector, surplus current account balance, and steady accretion to reserves, supporting exchange-rate stability and disinfla‑ tion in 2025, with a surplus current account, steady reserve accretion to $46.7 billion and record high FPI of $2 billion as of October 2025.

“This combination supported naira stability and allowed foreign‑asset accumulation to pass through into higher domestic liquidity, particularly as parts of these inflows were not fully sterilised.

From 2021 – 2024, Nigeria’s M3 path was driven mainly by domestic credit and modest FX flows, whereas in 2025, the combination of strong Q1 – Q3 FPI, mostly into naira money‑market and banking instruments, record low FDI, and improved reserves created a powerful external liquidity surge that fed directly into the November 2025 broad‑money peak.”

He predicted that in order to con‑ tain inflation/FX pressures, the CBN may intensify liquidity-mopping oper‑ ations, which, according to him, tends to keep market yields and borrowing costs elevated, thus resulting in, “a prolonged high yield environment in which only the most creditworthy corporates can borrow at scale, while SMEs and households face tighter access and higher effective lending rates.”

He also pointed out that while M3 growth can reflect real FX inflows (stronger reserves) thereby supporting FX stability, however, if it is driven by domestic liquidity, without matching FX supply, “it can raise demand for dol‑ lars and pressure the naira.”

Thus, in his view: “The critical issue is therefore not just the size of money growth but whether it is un‑ derpinned by sustainable FX buffers, which will determine if the naira converges to a stable band or remains vulnerable to repeated bouts of depre‑ ciation.”

In addition, he stated that while liquidity can support activity if it translates into productive private sector credit, however, if dominated by public-sector borrowing, “it may crowd out private investment.”

“Going forward, the effectiveness of higher M3 will hinge on directing credit toward export‑oriented and infrastructure sectors rather than deficit financing, so that balance‑sheet expan‑ sion lifts potential output rather than merely fueling demand‑side price pres‑ sures,” Adebajo stated.