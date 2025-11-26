Surging Demand For Sovereign Debt Pushes FGN Bond Bids Past N650bn

Nigeria’s Federal Government bond market continued to attract strong demand in November as the Debt Management Office (DMO) reported a robust oversubscription of its monthly auction.

Total bids submitted by investors stood at approximately N657 billion, exceeding the N460 billion on offer by more than 120 per cent. The auction, conducted on 24 November 2025 and set for settlement on 26 November, featured two reopened maturities across the medium-term segment of the yield curve.

The DMO offered N230 billion each for the 5-year 17.945 per cent FGN August 2030 bond and the 7-year 17.95 per cent FGN June 2032 bond. Demand for the shorter-dated 5-year paper remained firm, with total bids reaching N147.869 billion.

The DMO allotted N134.799 billion to successful investors at a marginal rate of 15.9 per cent. Although the coupon rate on the instrument remains 17.945 per cent, final investor pricing was determined by the auction yield, in line with standard market practice.

However, the bulk of market activity gravitated toward the longer-dated 7-year June 2032 re-opening, which drew a significantly higher subscription level. Total bids for the paper surged to N509.392 billion, more than double the offer size.

The DMO allotted N448.722 billion in competitive bids and an additional N6 billion through a non-competitive allotment. The marginal rate for this instrument closed at 16 per cent.

Market analysts noted that the strong turnout underscores persistent investor confidence in government securities, driven by attractive real yields amid ongoing monetary tightening and improved liquidity conditions.

The marginal rates lower than the coupon rates indicate continued downward pressure on yields as investors seek to lock in medium-term instruments.

The November auction results reflect a broader pattern of vigorous participation in the domestic bond market throughout 2025. Investors, including pension funds, asset managers and banks, have increasingly favoured sovereign bonds as part of their portfolio rebalancing strategies, particularly in the face of macroeconomic uncertainties.