Surgeon Moves To Tackle Global Healthcare Bottlenecks

A Nigerian surgeon based in the United Kingdom has launched a new artificial intelligence platform aimed at addressing one of the most persistent challenges in modern healthcare: delays in clinical triage and specialist referrals.

The founder of London-based health technology startup AiMedTech, Dr. Abduljabar Hamza, has introduced MedBridge, an AI-driven clinical triage and referral optimisation system designed to integrate directly with hospital electronic medical record systems.

The platform is intended to help clinicians prioritise patient cases, route individuals to the appropriate specialists, and reduce delays that frequently disrupt care pathways.

“One of the biggest inefficiencies in healthcare is not necessarily diagnosis itself, but what happens before and after it, the triage process and how patients are referred through the system,” Dr. Hamza said in an interview.

“MedBridge is designed to help clinicians make those decisions faster, more consistently, and with better data support.”

Healthcare systems across Europe and other developed regions are currently under pressure from workforce shortages, ageing populations, and rising patient demand.

In the United Kingdom, waiting lists within the National Health Service remain historically high following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Hamza, these pressures have exposed structural weaknesses in how patients are directed through healthcare systems.

“In many hospitals, triage and referral decisions still rely heavily on manual processes and fragmented information,” he said.

“That creates bottlenecks. Patients wait longer, clinicians are overwhelmed, and resources are not always used efficiently.”

AiMedTech is positioning MedBridge not as a standalone clinical tool but as part of the underlying infrastructure that supports healthcare delivery.

“Our ambition is to build something similar to what Stripe did for online payments,” Dr. Hamza explained. “You don’t always see it, but it’s quietly running in the background, enabling systems to work more efficiently. We want MedBridge to become that infrastructure layer for clinical triage and referral management.”

The company says the platform is built to integrate with existing hospital systems rather than replace them.

By analysing clinical information within electronic medical records, the system can assist clinicians in prioritising cases and directing patients to appropriate specialties.

“The goal is not to replace clinicians,” Dr. Hamza said. “It is to support them. Medicine is complex, and decision-making under pressure can be difficult. AI can help organise information and highlight patterns that make those decisions easier and faster.”

To support development and deployment, AiMedTech has opened a funding round under the United Kingdom’s Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS/EIS).

The capital will be used to expand the company’s engineering team, meet regulatory requirements, and support pilot programmes with healthcare institutions.

Dr. Hamza said the company has already begun discussions with stakeholders connected to the NHS and has also held exploratory conversations with health systems elsewhere in Europe.

“Healthcare systems everywhere are facing similar pressures, rising demand, limited staff, and growing waiting lists,” he said.

“Digital infrastructure that improves operational efficiency is becoming essential, not optional.”

Artificial intelligence adoption in healthcare remains heavily regulated, particularly in publicly funded systems where technologies must meet strict evidence and safety requirements.

Dr. Hamza acknowledged that regulatory approval and institutional adoption will be key milestones for the platform.

“AI in healthcare must be transparent, explainable, and accountable,” he said. “Clinicians and regulators need to understand how the system reaches its recommendations. Building that trust is just as important as building the technology itself.”

Dr. Hamza’s medical training forms part of the company’s credibility. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Charles University in Prague between 2014 and 2020 and is currently pursuing a ChM in Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Edinburgh.

“As a surgeon in training, I’ve seen firsthand how delays in referrals and triage decisions can affect patient outcomes,” he said. “Those experiences were a major motivation behind developing MedBridge.”

He also holds a postgraduate certificate in medicine and is certified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates for US medical licensing.

In 2025, he was recognised as one of the “300 Faces of Edinburgh Medical School,” a tercentenary honour celebrating individuals considered to be contributing to the future direction of medicine.

Unlike many digital health startups founded primarily by technologists, AiMedTech’s platform has been shaped by clinical experience.

“Technology should solve real problems that clinicians encounter every day,” Dr. Hamza said. “That perspective is central to how we designed MedBridge.”

If the platform secures institutional adoption at scale, the company would be operating within a global healthcare IT market valued in the tens of billions of dollars annually.

For Nigeria, the development highlights the growing influence of diaspora professionals building companies at the intersection of medicine and advanced technology.

“There is enormous talent within the Nigerian diaspora, particularly in medicine, science, and engineering,” Dr. Hamza said. “I hope projects like this show that we can contribute not only clinically but also through innovation that improves healthcare systems worldwide.”