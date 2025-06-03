Surge On TVET Portal Excites Minister

Share

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has expressed delight over the overwhelming response by Nigerian youths to the newly launched Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, with over 95,000 applications received just days after its rollout.

Dr. Alausa, in a post on his official X handle, @DrTunjiAlausa, described the surge in applications as an “incredible show of interest in skills development across Nigeria,” and said it was a promising step toward building a future where technical education and skill acquisition thrive.

He acknowledged reports of technical difficulties encountered on the portal and assured applicants that efforts were underway to resolve all issues promptly.

“We’ve received your feedback and are working quickly to resolve any issues,” he said. “One key area to note: many applications are delayed due to mismatches between names on BVN and NIN records.

“To ensure your application goes through smoothly, please make sure the names on both your BVN and NIN match exactly. If needed, you can update your details at your nearest NIMC centre. For questions or updates, feel free to reach out through our official social media handles.”

The TVET initiative, launched on Friday, May 30, 2025, is a federal government programme designed to address the challenges of unemployment and underemployment by equipping citizens with practical skills and globally recognized certifications, empowering them to compete in both local and international labour markets.

