Surge In Fuel Imports Not Linked To Breakdown In Supply Arrangements – Dangote

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said reports suggesting that the surge in fuel imports in November 2025 was linked to a breakdown in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers are baseless and inaccurate.

In a statement on Saturday by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, the refinery clarified that no supply agreement with marketers had collapsed, adding that its engagement with the downstream market was deliberately structured to meet rising demand and enhance access, competition, and efficiency.

The refinery disclosed that supply under the marketers’ arrangement began in October 2025 with an agreed offtake volume of 600 million litres of fuel. This was later increased to 900 million litres in November and further expanded to 1.5 billion litres in December.

Chiejina said: “In line with market growth and absorption capacity, volumes were scaled up accordingly. Subsequently, and in line with downstream market liberalisation, we opened PMS supply to all qualified marketers, bulk consumers, and filling station operators.”

According to the statement, since December 16, 2025, Dangote Refinery has consistently loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of fuel daily from its gantry, subject to market demand.

It stated that these figures, the refinery noted, are verifiable against depot and loading records maintained under routine regulatory oversight.

According to it, to broaden participation and improve distribution efficiency, the refinery introduced several measures, including reducing minimum purchase volumes from two million litres to 250,000 litres and offering a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees.

It stated that these initiatives aim to enhance liquidity, support small and medium-sized operators, and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The refinery added that this expanded access framework has driven higher utilisation of locally refined PMS and contributed to more competitive retail pricing, with domestic products priced significantly lower than imported alternatives.

It also dismissed claims that marketers withdrew due to pricing concerns, affirming that its ex-gantry prices remain competitive, market-responsive, and aligned with import parity indicators while meeting all regulatory and quality standards.

Addressing the surge in petrol imports recorded in November, Dangote Refinery explained that the increase coincided with import licensing decisions approved by the former leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which, according to it, sanctioned volumes beyond prevailing domestic demand.

The refinery stressed that this development was unrelated to its operational capacity or supply commitments.

It reaffirmed its commitment to reliable supply, transparency, and the orderly development of a competitive downstream petroleum market.

It also pledged continued collaboration with regulators and industry stakeholders to support Nigeria’s domestic refining, conserve foreign exchange, moderate prices, and strengthen long-term energy security.

The statement also quoted the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) as having voiced strong opposition to the continued importation of fuel into the country.

It claimed that the association also distanced itself from reports suggesting that the surge in petrol imports in November 2025 was linked to a breakdown in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers, describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

According to the statement, IPMAN said the report did not reflect the reality experienced by its members and emphasised that the commencement of supply from Dangote Refinery has significantly improved product availability nationwide.

It quoted IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, as having said: “Our members fully support Dangote Refinery. Since supply began, marketers have consistently lifted products without any complaints.

“We oppose continued importation because Dangote Refinery has the capacity to meet the country’s entire fuel demand.”

The statement added that Shettima further noted that members are satisfied with the reliability of supply and welcomed the refinery’s commitment to direct delivery to filling stations—a move he described as critical to stabilising distribution and benefiting consumers.

According to it, he stressed that improved access to locally refined products has eased supply pressures and boosted confidence among independent marketers, reaffirming IPMAN’s commitment to domestic refining as a sustainable solution for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Efforts to get Shettima to confirm the story proved abortive as he neither picked up his calls nor called back as of press time.