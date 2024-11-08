Surge In Credit To Govt Threatens CBN’s Inflation Fight’

Share

The recent sharp rise in financial institutions’ loans to the government could hamper Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to rein in inflation, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the apex bank’s latest money and credit statistics data, which showed that credit extension to the government rose by 90 per cent to N42.0 trillion as at the end of September.

The analysts particularly noted that the growth rates of credit extension to the government, as well as broad money supply, surpassed Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth in September.

They stated: “Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that credit extension to the private sector increased by 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching approximately N75.9 trillion in September 2024.

This growth marks the slowest PSCE growth since May 2023, when PSCE expanded by +16 per cent YoY. It is worth noting that this estimation of PSCE covers lending by the entire banking system and not only deposit money banks (DMBs).

It also covers lending by the CBN and state-owned development banks, such as the Bank of Industry, and smaller credit extensions by other banks, such as microfinance and non-interest banks.

In September, the YoY growth rates of other monetary aggregates we track, including broad money supply (M3), (M2) money supply, and credit extension to the government, surpassed PSCE growth.

