Surge In Breast Cancer Cases In Nigeria Alarming –Oncologist

Surgical Oncologist, Prof. Emmanuel Ezeome, has raised concerns over the alarming increase in breast cancer cases in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Nigeria, over the past 30 years.

Ezeome raised the concern when he featured as the keynote speaker at the Roche Breast Cancer Summit 2025 held in Lagos yesterday.

He revealed that breast cancer cases in the region had risen by 247 per cent from over 28,000 to more than 83,000 new cases, with Nigeria accounting for the majority of these cases.

The theme of the two-day summit, was, “United by Unique: Advancing Breast Cancer Care in Nigeria.”

The Head of the General Surgery Division at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu cited a recent study published in the British Medical Journal, based on data from the Global Burden of Disease project.

Ezeome said: “Breast cancer is increasing at an alarming rate in most of SubSaharan Africa, especially in Nigeria.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, the age-standardised incidence rate remained relatively stable at 29.7 cases per 1,000 individuals over 30 years. “However, in Nigeria, it rose from 24.9 to 38.2 cases per 1,000, representing a 296 per cent increase.”

On mortality, he added: “Across Africa, breast cancer deaths increased by 184 per cent, with Nigeria recording the highest rise.”