Surfeit of First Class Degrees in Times of Academic Decline

It’s reflective of advances in knowledge, facilitated by ICT, says Ezuem

‘In some universities, path of scholarship could be compromised’

In time past, Nigerian universities were known to be towers of academic excellence. Their products were diverse and all encompassing. Today, this may not be the case, as many argue that the rot in the country’s educational sector has resulted in the decline of both infrastructure and standard. Yet, the institutions are producing more first class graduates than in those glorious days, Isioma Madike, reports

Last week, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), frowned at the “increasing numbers of first-class graduates” churned out annually by private universities in the country. ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, raised the concern at an event organised by the body in honour of Prof. Andy Egwunyenga’s successful tenure as Vice Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU).

Osodeke, who described the drift as worrisome, criticised what he called the growing trend, stating that this practice could undermine academic integrity if adopted by public universities without proper regulation.

According to him, primary and secondary schools today are producing pupils with excellent grades but with insufficient knowledge.

Those who applauded Osodeke have said that these developments add weight to ASUU’s calls for stricter academic standards and regulatory measures to ensure that the integrity of Nigerian university degrees is maintained.

They argue that first class used to be a rare occurrence in many Nigerian universities. They criticised the new trend, reasoning that the standard was by far higher in the past with this class of honours’ degree, uncommon. Those who make this argument believe that private schools liberalised the award of first class honours degree such that many, unlike before, now finish with such academic excellence.

ASUU is, however, worried that in the era of falling standard of education, the corresponding number of people awarded first class honours has curiously shot up. Like ASUU, there are other stakeholders in the education sector, who allege that the universities in that bracket have somewhat lowered the bar students are supposed to scale.

First class honours degree, according to this group, is so commonplace that its essence has depreciated. The group goes on to liken such degrees to the notorious “pure water.”

However, the public universities, it seems, have now joined the private universities and have since been gradually but steadily catching the bug of the high production of first class graduates.

In spite of the knocks for the “excessive first class degrees” some scholars are persuaded to state that market competition and the Information Communication Technology (ICT) provide better resources for students of this age, an opportunity to attain first class standards.

Yet, in the bid to usher students through the classroom, packaged and ready for the job market, others say, knowledge, education, sound reasoning and character are being mortgaged for certificates.

Questions have also been asked of how such a large number of top graduates have failed to impact positively on the Nigerian economy.

In his reaction to the debate, Dr Chukwuma Anyanwu, (Associate Professor) at DELSU, said that Nigerian first class honours’ graduates, especially those of the public universities, have never faltered anywhere they found themselves.

Anyanwu, however, pointed to the astronomical population growth as part of the reason for the seeming upsurge in the number of first class being churned out these days.

He said: “I know of a university that graduated over 6,900 recently. The school had 231 first class honours out of that number. That’s like between three to four per cent of graduates that made first class. That should tell you how tough these things are.

“But, if there are 200 students and 50 of them make first class, then you now wonder what kind of first class that is. But I’m talking of over 6,900 students that graduated and only about three per cent of them made first class; that must tell you a lot.”

Anyanwu did not stop there. He added that “Public universities’ first class graduates would always compete anywhere in the world. Maybe, society has problems with some private universities; I suppose that is the problem they have to deal with.”

Former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State, Dr Nwanze Ezuem, also said there was nothing unusual about the increase in the number of first class graduates in Nigerian universities.

He noted that the system is regulated by the National University Commission (NUC) through instruments such as Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS).

The resource verification and accreditation processes, he said, are very intricate and supervised with a deep sense of responsibility and integrity.

According to him, the external examination system ensures that standards are kept very high nationally and internationally. If a first class graduate is pronounced in the Nigerian university system, one can be assured that the graduate is, indeed, a first class material.

“If the number has increased in recent times, it is reflective of increases and advances in knowledge, which is contemporarily facilitated by ICT. Other than the existence of some students who use technology for catching fun, there are increasing numbers of serious-minded students who deploy ICT to achieve excellent results.

“Furthermore, the total number of graduates produced has been increasing over time, especially since the 1980s. Consequently, the proportional increase in the number of first class students probably reflects the increase in the number of graduates produced compared with the figures of the 1960s up to the 1970s.”

Ezuem added: “There are occasions when the external examiners review students’ grades upwards, over and above what the internal examiners (the teacher) had awarded. This is compliant with academic traditions in credible universities all over the world.

“Given the efficacy of the external examination system, we have every reason to accept this trend of increase in first class degree classifications as a healthy development.

“Nevertheless, the quality of external examinations may be suspect in some cases. We need to watch out for this.

“However, making high level classifications is much tougher in Nigeria than elsewhere. Most of our graduates with second class classification go abroad to compete very favourably by beating students from other countries, to come tops among their colleagues. Nigerian students are, indeed, the toast of many university teachers abroad.”

Ex-president of ASUU, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, insists that it will be wrong to generalise on the issue of first class production by the Nigerian universities. He said there is the need to interrogate the patterns and traditions of individual universities before arriving at a sound conclusion.

In most established universities, he said, one has to be extraordinarily brilliant and hard working to come out tops.

He said: “Public universities’ first class degrees are certainly unquestionable. So, we have to actually disaggregate. In those universities, first class production is not negotiated; it’s borne out of experience and tradition and of course vigorous scholarship.

“However, we must also acknowledge that in some private universities, where as a matter of rule, students must not fail, because they survive based on the number of patronage. If you have universities where students must not fail, it is also possible to argue that the path of scholarship could be compromised sometimes.

“Those things occasionally are borne out of gimmick and an attempt to promote their institution. If you take public universities that have existed for at least 25 years or so, you can establish a pattern and if it’s some of those universities that are churning out just like that, then we must situate correctly.

“I am saying that scholarship is a matter of tradition and if you want to actually understand where people are coming from, you must look into their past. What tradition or scholarship, where are their products? What name have they made as a university?

“And when you have that, there’s a way by which those who have gone before serve as inspiration to those that are coming to enable them to break new grounds.

“We also have to acknowledge that today there are many sources of learning other than classroom interaction. What that is doing to our universities is helping in a way. Although the funding agencies are not doing enough to make access to knowledge as easy as it should be, when you have a tradition grounded in scholarship having sufficient quantum resources and access to libraries all over, first class becomes much easier.

“One other angle that we must also acknowledge is that the world is more competitive and many of our youths are keying into that. They now know that there is no place for lazy scholarship. I think in a way that can also serve as motivation regarding those universities with tradition.

“When you have a tradition of scholarship, students are bound to brace up to the challenge. If only where you know, we have a permitting mediocrity, a culture of compromise, where it is about trading knowledge for sale, that is where I think people should be concerned about their first class”

Also, Mahfouz Adedimeji, a professor of Pragmatics and Applied Linguistics and pioneer VC of Ahman Pategi University, thinks the issue is a bit complex.

“Complex in the sense that people say the standard of education is falling but the reality on the ground does not even suggest this. Why do I say so? It’s because throughout the world, we hear that Nigerians are breaking academic records in Europe, Asia and UK universities.

“If one goggles, one would find a kind of consistent act of excellence displayed by Nigerian students schooling abroad including somebody that broke the medical record of the Russian university system.

“These days, children also have unhindered access to online materials. Those opportunities were not there in the past. This has considerably improved learning.

“There is equally the high number of students that are being admitted nowadays; the population is more than we used to have in the past and this has increased healthy competition among students. When there is competition, excellence springs out of those who want to be outstanding,” Adedimeji said.

Adedimeji may be right on this. Oftentimes, the brilliant academic exploits and ground-breaking performances of Nigerian students, particularly those studying abroad, are headlines, even internationally. From the United Kingdom to the United States of America, France, China and Japan, the story remains the same.

One of such students that have made Nigeria proud is Ufot Ekong. He was studying in Japan when he broke the 30-year-old Mathematical equation record. Ekong also broke the record when he achieved the highest grades of the university in 50 years.

According to the Flotilla Magazine, Ekong, who studied at Tokai University in Tokyo, earned a first class degree in electrical engineering and scored the best marks at the university since 1965. He began his success early at the university, solving a 30-year-old Mathematics equation in his first semester.

However, his case is not an isolated one. Evance Ochuko Ivwurie Jnr., 19 years old, equally made history by emerging the youngest first class graduate ever in the 166-year-existence of Royal Holloway, University of London, United Kingdom in 2015. The university is revered as one of the most research-oriented institutions in the world.

On June 19, 2015, another Nigerian, Alexander Chinedu Obiechina, shattered yet another academic record at the 150-year-old Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK. He was awarded the Nevile Gaunt Prize for best final masters of Business Administration (MBA) project for a manufacturing business plan.

In the same month and year, Oluwatobi Olasunkanmi, 24, emerged the winner of the William Charnley Prize for the best first class in Law at the renowned University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Not too long ago, a 21-year-old beauty queen, Miss Chichi Adamma Mbagwu, who was the Face of Unity Nigeria 2013, graduated from the University of Brighton in United Kingdom with a first class honours in Accountancy.

In spite of these excellent academic achievements, tertiary institutions in Nigeria are often not highly rated, even on the African continent. Aside from that, most employers of labour also complain that the country’s university graduates are not trainable and are unemployable.

With this reality, the former executive secretary of the NUC, Prof. Julius Okojie, said low internet presence is mainly the reason why Nigerian universities are not rated.

“Challenge our students with students from any part of the world and they will always prove themselves. We have made breakthroughs, whether they rank us or not let us concentrate; we have to rebrand our universities, they are good,” he said.

Okojie also pointed to the 1960s and 1970s, the period he said, industries took interest in the universities. According to him, before students graduated, they would have been linked up with industries.

“By then, there was synergy; synergy in terms of going to help the academia and in that case, we could make research and development. In that situation, we could see a correlation between the curricula of universities and the requirements of the industries.

“But when industries are introducing new machinery, they are demanding new schemes, and they are not going out of their way to assist the universities, to link up with them, then it becomes difficult for them to get exactly what they want. But, let us also be clear, the requirement of certification over the years has been disassociated from the requirements of the workplace.”

For Anyanwu, “graduates are not trained to match the industry. It’s an academic programme, not a professional compendium. What the industries need to do is to partner with the universities so that they can bring in some of their own experience into the system.

“To think that you train a student of engineering, for instance, and the next day, you expect he should be able to operate machines in an industry, it doesn’t quite work like that, not even in the advanced countries

“That is why there is a lot of interface between the industry and the universities, where research is targeted at industrial growth and the industry will support the universities in the production of students that would be able to do a lot of things.

“There is no place you go to work that you don’t go through an induction period; a period where you are acclimatising to the environment. You don’t train people like that and then the next day you expect them to understand the basic principles,” he said.

