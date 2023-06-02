Surcharge On Nigerian Cargoes Cut Shipping Firms’ Profits By $5.2bn

Despite its inceassant illegal surcharges on Nigerian bound cargoes, a liner, CMA CGM has recorded 73.3 percent dip in its profit from $7.2 billion to $2 billion. The company has been slaming various surcharges on consignments coming to Tin Can Island Port and Lagos Port without approval from the port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

However, the shipping line reported a first-quarter net profit of $2 billion, compared with $7.2 billion in the previous year, lamenting that it expects the first quarter to be its most profitable of 2023. However, the liner noted that it expects profit to ease for the rest of the year after a first-quarter decline.

The CMA CGM ‘s Chief Financial Officer, Ramon Fernandez said that the company was recovering its maritime volumes after a five per cent year-on-year fall in the first quarter, and expects volume growth over the full year. In April this year, company slammed $200 surcharge on congestion and waiting time on each container coming to Nigerian ports from Turkey.

It explained: “We inform our customers that we are experiencing important delays in Iskenderun and Mersin, Turkey between congestion/waiting time plus berth time on the current vessels berthing sequences with following impacts: laden cargo lead-time is being increased, empty equipment reloading / repositioning frequency is affected and operating costs are increased.

“In this respect, CMA CGM will be implementing a Port Congestion Surcharge (PCS) in Iskenderun as applicable from April 13th, 2023, loading date, amount: $200 per Unit.” In May 2022, the liners introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports two months after it imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports.

It was gathered that importers were forced to pay importation documentation fee for 1×20 container would attract N37,000, while 1×40 container would cost N59,000. Also, the shipping line listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge, and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged.

In a document titled: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges” the liner explained: “Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended. We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase.

“The new tariff for importation documentation fee for 1×20 container will now be N37,000, while that of 1×40 container will be N59,000. For port additional charge, the tariff for 1×20 feet container will be N45,000, while the 1×40 feet container will amount to N82,500.

“Demurrage for 1×20 feet con- tainer staying between 0-5 days will be free while 6-10 days will attract N7,000; 11-15 days will be N10,500; 16- 21 days amounts N11,900. Any container that stays longer than any of the above days will attract N14, 000.”

The company noted that 40 feet container demurrage between 0-5 days would be free saying that N11, 500 would be paid on a container that lasts between 6-10 days. It stressed that 11-15 days would attract N15, 400, while 16-21 days would cost N17,500.

The liner also explained that containers at the holding bay exceeding the days aforementioned would cost N20,300, while all other local charges on export would remain unchanged. It noted that the new charges would be paid by shippers in addition to freight charges which range from $14,000 to more than $25,000 per Forty Equivalent Unit (FEU), depending on port of loading.

It would be recalled that in February 2022, it imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.

The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to the public, health, safety, property or the environment when transported on board the ship. The company explained that such goods would attract an additional EUR200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean.

Also, it said that 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract EUR250 or $285, while dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece would cost an additional GBP170 and GBP210 for 20 feet and 40 feet, respectively. It said: “Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa” CMA CGM stated that cargoes (Dry, Reefer & Specials) from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean and destined for West African ports are affected by the new tariff.”