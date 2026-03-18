Surcharge: Nigerian Importers To Pay N151bn To French Shipping Line

French shipping company, CMA CGM, has introduced a $600 peak season surcharge on container shipments from China to Nigeria and other ports across the South Range region, as the company, ferries about 180,000 containers to Nigerian ports annually, translating to N151 billion ($108 million) in a year.

The charge applies to all containers measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) under short-term arrangements covering Freight All Kinds (FAK) cargo, spot bookings, and both monthly and quarterly contracts.

It noted that the peak season surcharge was different from existing charges, including bunker-related fees, terminal handling charges at origin and destination ports, and safety and security levies.

The liner said that the surcharge takes effect from 15 March 2026 and will remain in place until further notice, describing the measure as necessary to maintain “reliable and efficient shipping services during the peak season.”

Beyond Nigeria, the surcharge extends to Angola, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia, Gabon, and Cameroon, a cluster of importdependent economies where higher freight costs can ripple quickly into retail prices.

Also, the company cautioned that additional contingency or local port charges could be imposed depending on operational conditions across shipping terminals. In March 2025, CMA CGM imposed $800 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Emergency Operational Recovery (EOR) per container coming to Nigerian ports.

Findings indicated that the liner charged $700 per container on Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and $100 per container for Emergency Operational Recovery (EOR).

According to the company, “shippers lifting cargoes from North Europe, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa (including Morocco) and Mauritania are to Nigeria and other West African ports would pay the surcharges from April 1 2025.

“Following recent operational constraints faced in Europe and West Africa and in order to continue ensuring service continuity, CMA CGM wishes to inform its customers of the implementation of an Emergency Operational Recovery surcharge as follows.”

Also in 2024, the liner imposed a surcharge of $500 per TEU from North and Central China to “the West Africa South Range,” covering destinations such as Angola, Congo, DRC, Namibia, Gabon and Cameroon, saying both surcharges are applicable to dry cargo.

In March, the shipping line imposed a surcharge of $100 on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports. The liner had earlier informed importers that it would implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) surcharge from March 4th, 2024, being the loading date until further notice.

The shipping line explained that considering the current situation in Egypt, the charges on dry cargoes would also affect shipment to other West African ports, adding that the PSS would be paid with freight.

In January, 2024, CMA CGM slammed surcharges on dry and reefer cargoes leaving Lagos ports to Middle East Gulf and Indian sub-continent, noting that the cargoes would attract between $200 and $500 per TEU till further notice.

Before the introduction of the delay and diversion surcharges, some of the arbitrary charges paid in the past are the bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge.

Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) IMO, ISPS or SEC – security charges, Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS).

Recall that CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd had introduced new surcharges on Nigerian bound cargoes indefinitely. While CMA CGM said importers would pay $150 per container on dry bulk cargoes coming from China to Nigeria ports, Hapag Lloyd noted that Equipment Imbalance Surcharge (EIS) for shipments of cargoes from Egypt to Nigeria would attract $700 per dry 20 feet container.