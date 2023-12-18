Suraju: We are yet to see how much of what Nigeria gained from COP28

HEDA participated in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). What are some of the gains Nigeria got from the summit and lessons to be learnt?

The lesson for participation in COP28 for majority of the countries that participated and went with a clear agenda is that it provided an opportunity to raise some of the critical issues bothering around the threat and catastrophe of climatic challenges to specially situated countries like Nigeria and some other developing countries and the challenges of not dealing appropriately and accordingly with the issues, without peculiar considerations for some of these countries. The other point is looking at loss and damage issues that are mainly to address concerns of those countries that have not really contributed to the threat we all face but also having to deal with the consequences of it.

Were there gains Nigeria made from this summit?

Unfortunately, we are yet to see how much of what Nigeria would say it gained because some of the negotiations and issues are not even available in the public do

main, for instance. So it is only when the country is able to bring to the world what it has actually benefited from that before we can then know what has happened in terms of gains or otherwise. You represented HEDA at the summit. What did you present and the gains?

For us, we really have been pushing and have been part of the whole campaign around the methane club. Interesting Nigeria has been part of the methane pledge and committed itself to it. For us at the HEDA Resource Centre, it was a great opportunity. So, to that extent, we can say Nigeria actually performed creditably well by also providing some measure of leadership, not just at the level of Africa but also at the global level by giving its support to the cause of global methane emission. President Bola Tinubu spoke about that. The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Ishaq Salako, was also part of the ministerial and inter-ministerial meeting where he also spoke in favour of one of his positions and the position of our partners in making the course on global methane more of a treaty than just a voluntary commitment.

There have been controversies over marginal field bids licensing rounds in Nigeria. What are your findings about them?

Our finding was to the extent that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) that became the offshoot of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has actually succeeded significantly in transforming the allocation process of oil blocks in the country. The 2021 marginal field allocation was a great transformation from what has been the practice and it was so shocking for us. This is one of the things that we really could not hide as much as it was really bitter for us and unpalatable to some extent, seeing how the thing went and what have been the experience that the NUPRC under the current leadership performed up to 90 per cent of the expectations of what could be called the standard that will qualify it for a standard process. Unfortunately, the DPR had started a process that was extremely flawed, but NUPRC eventually succeeded in correcting to a greater measure some of the shortcomings of that process. So, it is important that we all now engage and make sure that the NUPRC does not depart from that standard.

Why did HEDA come up with a compendium of 100 high profile corruption cases in Nigeria?

Recently, you publicly presented the 7th edition. We came up with the compendium, realizing that Nigeria is bleeding and people who are responsible for that are getting away with the crime and we are forgetting always that we have people who had been tried for one thing or the other in the past because they then recycled themselves. They go to one loyalty to a higher office. So, we came up with the compendium in a bid to remind the public of those who are actually responsible for some of the misfortune in the country.

HEDA has been consistent in organizing its AntiCorruption Situation Room (ACSR) over the years as part of efforts to fight corruption in Nigeria. How would you rate the importance and successes recorded through the conferences?

For us, that was one of the innovative things because we ended up starting the facilitation of engagement of the different sides of the divide or the supply and demand side. So, where you have the civil society and the citizens at the demand side we also have the government agencies who are supposed to be on the supply side. So, the Anti-Corruption Situation brought together government agencies, anti-corruption agencies, civil society organizations, the media and citizens, to have regular conversation, interaction and exchanges around issues of anti-corruption.

Corruption is a global issue and HEDA is a frontier or the establishment of the International AntiCorruption Court (IACC). What are the challenges and significance of the IACC formulation in fighting corruption at the international level?

The most critical challenges of IACC have been some of the powerful states that are actually not willing to submit to such a supervisory body for accountability. So some of these high powerful countries believe that their citizens and institutions cannot be appropriately corrected, investigated and prosecuted within the available national mechanism but what they are saying is that even if you are trusting in the system now, you do not know what will happen in the future. And quite a number of states do not have that kind of independence mechanism to appropriately deal with cases of corruption and high level or of high profile corruption cases.

Aside from the anti-corruption campaign, what are other strategies to boost economic recovery and development in the country?

There should be the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. If you do not have rule of law, there are no investors that would want to invest in the system where you cannot guarantee stability of the system or their investments. There should also be stability and sufficient supply of power. Major investments and industries cannot operate where you do not have stability of power generation and supply. There should also be the consistency of the law and our rules in terms of governance, either the tax system, or the royalties or the duties so that people can know and predict what will be the cause of investments for them to also determine the return on investment.

Illicit asset tracing and recovery of crime proceeds are crucial in the fight against corruption. Are these areas given keen interest and attention by the anti-graft agencies to curb the menace?

The leadership of the EFCC particularly under the Ibrahim Magu tenure was very consistent and also achieved substantial results from that intervention and was really commendable for some of the things that were achieved within that period. We are looking for the possibility of a renewed leadership under the new Chairman of the EFCC. We hope that the new leadership of EFCC can set the tone for us to see and know if President Bola Tinubu will be part of that process. But so far, nothing of such can be said of the leadership of President Tinubu’s government.

With HEDA’s landmark projects, activities and campaigns in the fight against corruption and demanding for good governance and accountability in 2023, what should the public expect from your organization in 2024 as the leading Human Rights and Anti-Corruption group?

We will continue and even amplify more of what we have been doing. So, for us, it is very important and we are not going to relent because the survival of Nigeria, not just democracy or whatever, relies on the ability of the system and the people to contain the greed, the arbitrariness and impunity of public office holders. Unfortunately, it has gone beyond public office holders now to private persons.

Why does HEDA annually honour anti-corruption icons and people who displayed actions worthy of emulation as you recently did Gani Fawehinmi award?

HEDA actually decided to honour people who are considered to be icons of integrity and accountability. When you have a system that is lacking in such, the best motivation for integrity and accountability can only be our recognition of those few that display that level of rare trait. That was how we came up with that award system named after the leading icon of consistency, integrity and selflessness, who happened to be Chief Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory.