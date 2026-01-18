New Telegraph

January 18, 2026
Supreme Leader: Iran Issues Strong Warning Amid Threat From Trump

The President  of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would amount to a declaration of war.

Pezeshkian, who spoke on Sunday via its verified X handle,  said targeting the Supreme Leader would be regarded as a direct act of aggression against the Iranian nation.

“An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation,” he stated.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Pezeshkian is in response to comments made by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, who suggested it was time for Iran to consider new leadership.

