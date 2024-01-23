Supreme Court Victory: UPU congratulates Oborevwori, calls for support

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide has congratulated Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the Supreme Court last Friday. Speaking to journalists at a press conference held at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Okere, Warri, Delta State on Sunday, President General of UPU, Chief Ese Gam, while congratulating Governor Oborevwori, said: “The storm is over”. The UPU also appealed to the opposition to sheath their swords, join hands and support the Governor Oborevwori-led government to move the state forward. According to him: “I use this opportunity to appeal and implore all our other sons from other political parties particularly the APC, SDP and Labour Party to come together and let’s reason under the UPU body so that we can be better equipped to assist our son Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.”

The UPU also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and others who contested the March 18, 2023 governorship election. Chief Gam said since the election of the incumbent governor, Urhobo nation has been in tentacles. It has been so tensed, very disturbing. The most disturbing part of it is that all the contending forces are all Urhobo sons. That’s the most disturbing part of it was not a fight between Urhobo ethnic body and any other nationality in Delta State. It was more or less an in-house fight. “As a matter of fact, the UPU, Urhobo Progress Union, so many things had in mind, were put on hold after consultation with some stakeholders particularly, the traditional rulers.

“Now, I can say confidently that the storm is now over. If the storm is over, we can say too that this press conference is geared towards letting Urhobo nation to know that the cacophony or voices have been collapsed at this particular time. “We now have a governor on record for four years, God willing, for eight years. If we cannot as an Urhobo body come together, get united in other to move Delta State forward, history will not forgive us.” The UPU President further said: “It’s good for all to come together since the case at the Supreme Court has come to an end.”