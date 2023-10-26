Supreme Court Verdict: Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Congratulates Tinubu

…Lauds, Judiciary, Recommends steps for tackling current problems

The leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, describing the verdict by both the Tribunal and the apex Court as monumental.

The felicitation to Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was contained in a statement released by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Thursday.

The Supreme Court, after dismissing the appeals filed by the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, affirmed that Tinubu was the winner of the 2023 Presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The release read: “The verdict is monumental because of the clarifications made in respect of certain aspects of our electoral processes. One of such was the pronouncements made regarding the position of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Ditto for the position of the law in regard to the deadline for filing papers relating to elections”.

Pa Fasoranti lauded the Justices that adjudicated on the cases both at the Panel and Supreme Court levels “for being so painstaking in their assignments. What they did and how it was done have further enhanced the image of the judiciary positively”.

After lauding the judiciary, Fasoranti congratulated Nigerians for the peaceful atmosphere that, on the whole, characterized the whole electoral and judiciary processes, while reminding the President of some of the issues he (Fasoranti) had raised with him in the recent past, including the area of security.

“It is a matter of concern that insecurity is still being experienced. This can be seen in the upsurge in banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen and attacks on farmers, cultism and even terrorism. To put all these under control, the following were suggested as immediate steps to be taken: the aspects of the law regarding policing in Nigeria be looked into.

“At the moment, the extant law centralises the Nigerian Police. The doctrine of necessity is invoked to allow States and Local Government Areas to establish police services. The Police at that level be vested with all the powers that a Police outfit should have in terms of equipment, emoluments, training and so on.

Modern technology must be procured and deployed. Indigenes or residents of the given area are those who would make up the personnel of the police services at the state and local government levels.

“In view of the trauma being experienced by our children who are participating in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Afenifere is reiterating its long-standing advocacy for corpers to be allowed to serve within their states if not within their respective localities”.

Afenifere went further to call for a drastic cut in the emoluments and perquisites of political office-holders.

The body’s spokesman added that in view of the pivotal roles that food and mobility play, two steps are recommended:

– highly subsidized vehicles be provided for transport unions across the country to cut down costs of transportation. Members of the transport unions are to purchase the vehicles and pay installmentally.

– atmosphere be created for youths to be gainfully engaged by, for instance, resurrecting moribund factories and establishing Agric-based settlements with all necessary facilities.

“To tackle the problem of food shortage, the following is suggested. Establishment of commodity boards that will purchase products from farmers profitably. The products are to be sold to food merchants who must sell to the public at prescribed prices that are people-friendly.

This goes in line with President Tinubu’s submission in September when he said “Democracy without food on the table is a breeding ground for what will consume us if care is not taken”.

In rounding off, the pan-Yoruba organization said that now that the distractions which electoral trials have constituted are over, President Bola Tinubu “is now on a firmer ground to execute noble ideas contained in his Renewed Hope Agenda so as to make life more abundant for Nigerians”.