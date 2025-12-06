The Supreme Court yesterday in a split decision of six Justice to one, struck out a suit filed by the Attorney General of Osun State against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in relation to the dispute over the withheld allocations due to local governments in the state.

The Apex Court held that the Osun state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has no legal right to have instituted the case on behalf of the 30 local governments in the state.

The Court held that those who won the local government election and having been inaugurated are the jurisdict persons that can sue and be sued directly.

The apex Court held that the federal government was wrong in with holding the local government fund adding that the action was in grave breach of the 1999 Constitution. Justice Mohammed Idris who read the lead judgment said that the hand of the federal government was soiled in its decision to unjustly seize fund and admonished it to strictly ensure that the funds are directly channeled to local accounts.

The Court dismisses AGF’s contempt allegations against Osun adding that he was in more contempt than Osun by not paying the fund as required by law. Justice Idris however said that since there was no evidence that Osun Attorney General was briefed by the local governments, he ought not to have filed the case on their behalf. In a minority judgment by Justice Emmanuel Agim, he disagreed with the six other justices, holding that Osun Attorney General has the right to institute the case.

Justice Agim said that the action of the federal government in withholding the local governments funds was in bad taste because it was capable of crippling the activities of the Councils. In an enrolment order dated September 26, 2025, in Suit No. I/1149/25, filed by the Attorney General of Osun State and the Osun State Local Government Service Commission against UBA, the claimants sought interim protection over local government allocations.

There have been controversies surrounding the non-release of the funds, which stemmed from the conduct of a local govern- ment election in the state in February, a move faulted by the All Progressives Congress, which controls the Federal Government and oversees the disbursement of funds to states and local governments. Previously, a High Court of Justice, Oyo State, sitting in Ibadan, issued an interim order restraining the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc from releasing statutory funds belonging to the 30 local governments in Osun State.

The claimants requested “an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Defendant/Respondent from paying and/or causing to be paid all and/or any of that funds which constitute the statutory Local Government funds of all the 30 Local Governments in Osun State as listed under Osun State in the 1st Schedule, Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for an order of interlocutory injunction filed in this case.

” They further prayed the court for “an Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court mandating the Defendant/Respondent not to release all the said funds mentioned in relief one above and/or any part of it to any person however he may be, be it artificial or natural pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for an order of interlocutory injunction filed in this case.” The motion ex-parte was supported by an affidavit deposed to by Olufemi Akande Ogundun. Counsel to the claimants, A.A. Abass Esq, moved the motion on September 26, 2025.

In his ruling, Justice A.L.

Akintola stated: “Having carefully considered the motion Ex-parte together with the supporting affidavit and the Exhibits attached on the one hand as well as the written address of counsel and the affidavit of urgency filed along with the motion, this court is satisfied that the claimants/applicants have successfully made out a case for the urgent intervention of this court at this stage as any delay may foist on the claimants/applicants an irreversible harm, injury or situation of helplessness.”