Supreme Court Sets Aside N23trn Judgment Against Union Bank

The Supreme Court has set aside a Federal High Court judgement in which over N23 trillion was awarded against Union Bank and other parties since 2014.

The judgement arose from a suit instituted by a company known as Visana Nigeria Limited which claimed that Union Bank was indebted to it in the sum of approximately $8 million at an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per month compounded from 2000 until judgement and thereafter at 10 per cent per annum from the date of judgement until the sum was fully paid.

Delivering the lead judgement of the Supreme Court, with which four other Justices agreed, Justice Stephen Adah regretted how non-adherence to settled judicial precedent by the two lower courts had caused a simple matter to be in court for over 25 years. The final determination of the case is expected to lay to rest the discomfort of the CBN and other regulators of Union Bank, its auditors and rating agencies on the possible impact of the judgement on the going concern status of the bank.

Visana instituted the suit against the defendants, alleging that Metalloplastica was indebted to it in the sum of $365,609.32 as at December 1993 and that the purported Deed of Debenture made on February 24, 1989, pursuant to which Continental Merchant Bank appointed Chief R. U. Uche as Receiver/Manager of Metalloplastica was invalid, same having been procured “without the prior written consent of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and its successors-in title or assigns (being UTB) as provided in paragraph 13(f) of the original Debenture issued by Metalloplastica in favour of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Judgment was delivered against Union Bank in December 2014 for the sum of USD7,616,188.94 or its equivalent in Naira with pre judgement compound interest at the rate of 4.25 per cent from January 26, 2000 till the date of judgement and thereafter at the rate of 10 per cent on the judgement sum per annum from the date of the judgement till final liquidation of the debt. The court of appeal later heard the application filed by the 1st respondent (Visana Nigeria Limited) to rely on fresh evidence.

The appeal was heard, and judgement was delivered on the 16th of April 2021 for the 3 appeals. Judgement was delivered for the sum of $365, 605.32 or its equivalent in Naira with prejudgment with interest at 4.25 per cent per month simple interest from 31st December 31, 1993 to December 16, 2014 and thereafter at the rate of 10 per cent per annum from the date of the judgement at the court below until final liquidation of the Judgment debt against the appellants in favour of the 1st respondent.

On appeal to the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, the Court of Appeal reduced the judgement sum to $379,000 at a simple interest rate. Still dissatisfied by the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Union Bank further appealed to the Supreme Court.

