Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Immigration Raids In LA

The US Supreme Court has ruled sweeping immigration raids in Los Angeles can continue for now, lifting a federal judge’s order that had barred agents from making stops without “reasonable suspicion”.

Yesterday ruling is a win for President Donald Trump, who has vowed to conduct record-level deportations of migrants who are in the country illegally.

The 6-3 decision of the conservative-majority court allows agents to stops suspects based solely on their race, language or job, while a legal challenge to the recent immigration sweeps in LA works its way through the courts, reports the BBC.

The liberal justices dissented, saying the decision puts constitutional freedoms at risk. Meanwhile, US President Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to let it withhold more than $4bn (£3bn) in foreign aid.