Supreme Court Reaffirms Ban On Proxy Arrest

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a fundamental safeguard in Nigeria’s criminal justice system holding that no individual can be arrested for an offence allegedly committed by another person.

In the suit SC/CV/747/2024 filed by one, Smart Onomiruren, against Pastor Samuel Idiokita, the apex court reinforced Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which expressly prohibits proxy arrests. The court stated that arrest must be based strictly on personal liability and that law enforcement agencies cannot detain relatives or associates to compel compliance from a suspect.

The Justices emphasized that constitutional protections remain enforceable at every stage of investigation and that investigative convenience cannot override civil liberties. The dispute arose from an alleged failed business transaction between the appellant, Smart Onomiruren, and the son of the first respondent, Pastor Samuel Idiokita. Pastor Samuel had maintained he had no involvement in the transaction.

Despite this, he alleged that he was arrested, detained and pressured to produce his son. He subsequently filed a fundamental rights enforcement action at the Federal High Court, Warri, through his counsel, Eric K. Omare, claiming unlawful detention, harassment, threats, and violations of his constitutional rights.

The Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede (Zone 5, Benin City), Inspector Akinrenwaja Isaac, Inspector Yusuf Agbaje (Zone 5, Benin City), and the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command were joined as respondents in the suit. Pastor Samuel sought declarations that, his arrest and detention were unconstitutional; that threats of further arrest were unlawful; and that the harassment and demands to produce his son under threat of arrest were illegal.

He also sought for damages and restraining orders. The Federal High Court initially dismissed the suit for lacking merit. However, the Court of Appeal reversed the decision and granted the reliefs sought, with certain adjustments. The appellant proceeded to the Supreme Court, which decisively reaffirmed the prohibition of proxy arrests. Notably, the matter commenced in September 2021 and reached final determination in 2026, concluding in under five years.