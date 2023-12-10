Supreme Court: Over 250 Imams, Others Pray For Gov Abba’s Victory

Over 200 Imams gathered in Kano State to pray for the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

The Friday Mosques Imams known as Jummaat Mosques Imams are of Tijjanniya Qadiriya, Shiites and the Izala sects, believing that regardless of their sects’ differences they should unite in praying for a Governor they believed means well for his People.

Shiekh Nasiru Jibrin after the prayers, insisted that “Governor Abba Yusuf should be allowed to continue the good works he has started since he was sworn in on May 29 2023”.

The forum maintained that injustice should not be meted, “against the popular mandate, a mandate they said was clearly given to Abba Kabir Yusuf by over one million votes.”

The Islamic leaders further called on the stakeholders, “not to subvert the will of the people of Kano state who came out massively to vote for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.”

According to him “doing so may cause unnecessary anger among the general populace of the state who have shown so much love for Governor Yusuf And this anger can generate crisis in the state.”

” We have all our children in the state and we will not want anything that will generate violence.

“Changing the will of the people who came out to vote massively for the governor could result in anarchy in the state. The judiciary must not allow itself to be used to put Kano in a bad spotlight.”

In his remarks, Sheikh Sani Maharazu called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, “be fair and act honestly ahead of the state Supreme Court judgement.”

He commended the role of Governor Yusuf in addressing insecurity and making amnesty achievable for repentant thugs in the state.

“The Governor has really worked together with the police to safeguard the state making it free from phone snatchers and other crimes.

We appreciate the kind gesture of the Governor in paying tuition fees for some students of Bayero University Kano,” he said.