Supreme Court Nullifies National Lottery Act

Share

On Friday, the Supreme Court in Abuja nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly.

The Apex Court led by Justice Mohammed Idris, in a unanimous judgment held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to the lottery and games of chance.

The judgment followed the suit filed in 2008 by Lagos and some other states.

READ ALSO

According to the court rule, such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and games of chance.

The court also ordered that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Share

Please follow and like us: