Supreme Court: No Conversation Between CJN, Tinubu

The Supreme Court yesterday insisted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, did not have a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu or anyone else concerning the petitions over the February 25 presidential election at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). The apex court said Justice Ariwoola neither spoke with Tinubu nor the Department of State Service (DSS) Director General with a view to pressurizing the PEPC on the likely judgment to give in respect of the petitions.

The Supreme Court’s Director of Press and Information, Akande Festus made the clarification in a statement. He said: “In view of the rumour circulating in the social media space that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the DSS Director General with a view to pressurizing the tribunal on the likely judgment to give, it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

“Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the tribunal with admirable enthusiasm. So, it is advisable we all sustain the tempo and follow it up to the end, instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumour peddling that will not do anyone any good. “If this current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, our nation may not make the desired progress. The courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses, and we are ever poised to do that to the best of our ability.

“We wish to plead with everyone to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity, as no one will ever be favoured against the other in any dispute. “The rule of law and supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution will always be upheld and applied in every matter that comes before the courts; as the facts presented and the subsisting laws must be applied in determining the merit or otherwise of each matter.”