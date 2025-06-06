Supreme Court Mourns Ex-CJN Uwais

Share

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday expressed its condolences to the family of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Mohammad Uwais.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the legal luminary, who served as the 9th CJN, passed away in the early hours of Friday, June 6, 2025.

In its condolence message, the Supreme Court noted that Justice Uwais was dedicated to advancing legal education and served as a mentor to many young lawyers and judges.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Justice Muhammadu Uwais, during this moment of grief.

“We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary—values for which he will always be remembered.

“Hon. Justice Uwais’s professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“He will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his career,” the statement added.

The late Justice Uwais was the CJN from 1995 until his retirement in 2006, leaving behind a formidable legacy of judicial excellence and integrity, the statement noted.

Born on June 12, 1936 in Zaria, Kaduna State, Justice Uwais embarked on a remarkable journey in the legal profession.

He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple, London, in 1963 and quickly earned a reputation for his commitment to justice and fairness.

Over the decades, he held numerous influential positions within and outside the judiciary.

During his tenure as the CJN, he championed judicial reforms aimed at improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.

He was also instrumental in establishing the National Judicial Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

