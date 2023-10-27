Supreme Court Judgment: Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to congratulate him over the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election.

New Telegraph reports that Jonathan’s visit is coming barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed against Tinubu’s election by Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Jonathan, who felicitated with Tinubu behind closed doors, said it was time for past Presidents to close ranks and devise solutions that would help the masses wriggle out of poverty.

According to the former President, Nigeria’s recent transition of power qualifies the country to continue to lead Africa’s democratic leadership, adding that as the elections are over, past and present leaders and the electorate must work together for a better future.

He said, “We need to bring all our political leaders including all our former Presidents together, we will not be fighting. If top leaders continue fighting they will not suffer that much but the downtrodden will suffer.

“And we want to end that tension, so we move forward. Elections are over and so we must move forward.”

Commenting on the need for Nigeria to assert its powers, he said the country has all it takes to lead Africa despite the current economic challenges.

“That is what all Africans are saying, I had a program on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa. Yes, we have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President on, including briefing him on all my foreign programs.

“They are not personal issues, traditionally former Presidents, when they go outside the country for continental or regional programs, and even some international ones, when you come home you brief the President, that is the tradition.

“Most times when you see me here that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward and to move the African continent forward,” Jonathan added.

He acknowledged the current economic concerns in the country, adding that Nigerians will overcome the challenges with adequate support from the government.