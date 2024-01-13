SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENTS: Respite For Kano, Plateau, Zamfara Governors

The Supreme Court yesterday reversed three judgements of the Court of Appeal which last year removed Governors Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Yusuf Abba Kabiru of Kano State and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State from office.

The apex court also affirmed the election of five other governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Bala Muhammaed of Bauchi, Dr. Alex Otti of Abia, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Bassey Otu of Cross River. The Appeal Court removed Governor Mutfwang on grounds of unlawful nomination but the apex court held that the Court of Appeal made fundamental error in allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to poke its nose into the conduct of the primary election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and nullified the election unjustly.

Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim who delivered the lead of the unanimous judgement said that the issue of primary election was an internal affairs of political parties and that no other party can dabble into it except members of the same party. Besides, Justice Agim said that the issue of alleged improper conduct of the ward and local government election used to sack the Governor was not justiciable.

He said that conduct of the ward and local government election was an affair of the State Executive Committee of a political party while the conduct of the primary election for the nomination of a governorship candidate is entirely that of the National Executive Committee of a political party.

Justice Agim held that there was no issue of irregularities in the ways and manners the Governorship primary election that produced the governor was conducted in Plateau and wondered why that of the ward election was used to nullify the gubernatorial poll.

He said that evidence was even well adduced that an order of Plateau State High Court allegedly disobeyed was indeed obeyed by parties involved. The court therefore voided and set aside the order of the Court of Appeal. The apex court, while affirming Yusu f Abba Kabiru of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the duly elected governor of Kano, dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna. The Apex Court also reversed the judgements of the Court of Appeal and the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of the governor on miscarriage of justice.

Justice John Inyang Okoro who delivered the lead judgement held that the law and natural justice were turned upside down by the two courts below to arrive at the unjust and unfair decision. Justice Okoro while voiding and setting aside judgements of the two lower courts said that miscarriage of justice in the ways and manners the petition against the governor was handled was manifesting. However, the Supreme Court held that two major fundamental flaws were discovered in the findings of the Tribunal and the Count of Appeal which led to miscarriage of justice.

Justice Okoro said that the allegations of the APC that the Governor was not a member of the NNPP at the time he stood for the election and which the Tribunal used to overturn his victory is against the provisions of the law. The Apex Court held that membership of the NNPP by the governor cannot be challenged by APC on the grounds of being internal affairs of the party. Justice Okoro held that the issue of party membership cannot be raised as a post-election matter as done by the APC and its governorship candidate and wrongly upheld by the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The Apex Court found that the Governor’s nomination was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in an NNPP letter head paper jointly signed by the party’ National Chairman and National Secretary.

Justice Okoro also held that since the nomination, no member of the NNPP had queried the action except the APC in its petition before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Besides, the Apex Court reversed the unlawful removal of 165, 616 votes from the total votes cast for the NNPP and its governorship candidate at the poll. The Court said that there was no basis for the unlawful removal of the votes from the governor’s votes because the ballot papers used for the poll were duly issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The apex court dismissed the allegations that the ballot papers were not signed and stamped at the back Justice Okoro said that there was no scintillating of evidence from any witness or documentary exhibits that the ballot papers were illegal and unlawful as erroneously concluded by the Court of Appeal Justice Okoro ordered that the 165, 616 votes unlawfully deducted from the governor be returned to him.

The Apex Court while allow- ing the appeal of the governor and the NNPP dismissed the two judgements earlier grant- ed in favour of the APC and its governorship candidate on the grounds that the judgements were erroneously entered in their favour.

Setting aside the judgement sacking Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, the Supreme Court held that the judgement that nullified election of Lawal as governor was perverse and ought to be set aside. Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgement said: “The judgement of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation and it is hereby set aside. The order setting aside the judgement of the tribunal and order for fresh election are hereby set aside.

“The judgement of the tribunal dismissing the petition of the petitioners for lacking merit is hereby affirmed,” Justice Agim held. According to the judgment, the petitioners never provided sufficient evidence to prove allegations of irregularities non-compliance, corrupt practices, adding that petitioners failed to call relevant witnesses such as polling agents, party agents or people who witnessed the election.

Besides, the apex court pointed out that relevant materials like the BVAS, voter register, forms EC40G, amongst others, and were also not presented before the court to prove the petitioners’ case.

Victory for constitutional democracy –Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the Su- preme Court judgement that upheld the election of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition gov- ernors as victory for constitution- al democracy. Atiku in a statement by his media office on Friday stated that now that the electioneering phase has been concluded, the PDP will be able to focus on its role as the major opposition party.

According to him, “Where Justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.” The former vice president remarked that by the verdict of the apex court, “there is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.” He called on the governors to see their wins at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of the good governance they have already established.

Sanwo-Olu calls on opposition to join train of governance

Governor Sanwo-Olu has called on everyone in the state, including the opposition, to join the train of governance. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) with President Bola Tinubu, said: “So, really it’s to ask everybody to join us, irrespective of whatever party it is, and to see that indeed the train in Lagos is moving.

“Yes, we have a real physical train, but the train of governance is moving. And what we have assured is that we will do it quicker, faster and bolder.

“And we’ve promised to pretty much use every energy that we have to ensure that the economic commercial nerve center of the country remains, you know that reckoning not just by word of mouth, but by action; by the benefit that the citizens see in all human capital index in education, health infrastructure; in ensuring that foreign direct investment, tourism insecurity, everything that makes Lagos resilient city that it can stand with other cities of the size globally is what we’re about.”

He continued “And so it’s not an APC victory. It’s not a Babajide Sanwoolu victory, it’s a Lagos call in action for all of us to work for the citizens to meet a lot of Lagosians, and to make meaningful development for our people. At the end of the day, people want to see good roads, people want to see security everywhere in the state. People want to see hospitals and schools being built. That’s what people want and that’s what we’ve preached and that’s what we’re going to do,” he added.

Jubilation in Kano

Hundreds thronged the streets of the Ancient City of Kano in a wild celebrations, as the Supreme Court declared Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of the state. Major Roads, Streets across the metropolis, were taken over by the celebrating supporters of the NNPP, in solidarity songs.

Many were seen expressing gratitude’s following declaration of the Supreme Court, believing that it has greatly averted heavy casualties from the violence reactions that would have followed Abba’s removal. At the market places that were initially closed in the early hours of the day, like the Rimi and Kantin Kwari markets, people have spontaneously started opening their shops and places of business.

The Police Command had earlier issued a warning against wild celebrations that would lead to loss of lives and property. However, the uneasy calm earlier reported in Kano by the media had automatically switched to wild celebrations in the streets.

Otti thanks Tinubu for non- interference

Following his affirmation by the Supreme Court, Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining firm in his resolve in the independence of the judiciary, noting that his non-interference has brought about positive results in the country. Governor Otti, who was addressing the press after the reaffirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court, on Friday, said he is determined to restore the dignity of the Abia man and renewed his resolve to give Abia people good governance.

According to the Governor, his desire is to ensure that Abia is reckoned with positively in the league of states in Nigeria. “I want to thank His Excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining firm to the resolve that the judi- ciary should be independent. If he did not do that, perhaps, some of the judgments and verdicts that were given today may have been different.

“I want to encourage him to continue in that light. I believe that his nonintervention in the judiciary has produced positive results in the country today. A few places where people were getting ready to burn down places today has sheathed their swords because the rule of law prevailed,” Governor Otti noted. He equally applauded the judiciary for remaining firm by not allowing the people’s will to be truncated by desperate politicians, maintaining that by so doing, it has proved that it was indeed the last hope of the common man.

Governor Otti also thanked all the Governorship Candidates especially those that did not go to court for being supportive as well as annointed men of God for their prayers. He used the medium to invite his opponents to sheath their swords and come up with ideas that will bring about positive development to the state. “I want to invite everyone including my opponents who were in court with me to say now that the battle is over, you have no choice but to sheath your sword.

“I invite you to come with every idea you have, let us sit down and discuss because the most important thing is Abia state. “Anybody that has anything to contribute to the positive development of Abia State is welcome, irrespective of your political lining, irrespective of your ethnic lining, irrespective of your religious lining , we are one and the same people.

“From now on, division cannot be allowed in Abia State. We are all in one boat , anybody who wants the good of our State should join us in this boat and the boat is large enough to accept and receive everyone”, he enjoined.

Victory for democracy, says Jang

Former Governor of Plateau State Sen. Jonah David Jang described the judgement as victory for democracy and against the wishes of anti-democratic forces. In a Press Statement, he said he receives with great joy the news of the Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected Governor of Plateau state, saying, sure- ly, it is because of God’s mercy that He has allowed Plateau to witness the good news today. “Indeed, the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court is a victory for democracy and against the wishes of anti-democratic forces.

We recall with sadness how anti-democratic forces tried as much as possible to manipulate the will of the people without success “We must thank the justices for upholding the Rule of Law, thereby affirming the long held belief that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. We thank them for not allowing themselves to be manipulated because we are aware that the same forces of darkness had wanted to thwart the mandate of the people, plunge the state into disarray and set us years backwards.

“We thank Plateau people for their vigilance, for trooping out in their hundreds and thousands in condemnation and resistance after the miscarriage of justice by the Court of Appeal. We specially thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering in the judicial process despite the pressure by the same forces of darkness.

“We will continue to support the government of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who in his only eight months of stay, has done what the previous administration under former Governor Simon Lalong could not accomplish in eight years .This is quite historic for the People of Plateau state. NNPP chieftain felicitates Yusuf, Kwankwaso, others A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Apex Court for upholding justice and saving the country’s democracy.

Felicitating Governor Abba Yusuf on his victory, Ajadi, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, said “the victory is a well-deserved one and a good development for Kano State”, adding that, “the Supreme Court with its decision has saved our democracy. “We know all along that the wishes of millions of Kano voters will be upheld.

I thank our supporters nationwide for their peaceful conducts in the face of provocation by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) which wanted to take victory through the backdoor. “I now call on Governor Abba Yusuf to continue his good work for the progress of Kano State. I also felicitate our leaders led by Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, for their maturity, and peaceful conduct while the case lasted. We thank God for the victory and NNPP will from now on go from leap to leaps”, Ajadi said.

Lagos Speaker congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming him as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Obasa, in a congratulatory message issued by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said the judgement by the Supreme Court is a further affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the support of Lagos residents as reflected in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in 2023. He said: “With the election battle now put to rest by the Supreme Court, I join millions of our supporters to congratulate our amiable Governor and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

“It is a victory well deserved as the Supreme Court has now proven the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court right concerning their earlier rulings in favour of Governor Sanwo-Olu. “On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I also congratulate our party, its leadership, members and supporters for all the efforts they put into the electioneering just as I urge other contenders in the election to join hands with the current administration and support its policies to make Lagos greater.”

Obasa also congratulated the Aare of Lagos, Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya, on his 84th birthday describing the foremost industrialist as a blessing to Nigeria. According to Obasa, Chief Okoya, at 84, has played very important roles in the growth, development and progress of Lagos and Nigeria through his chain of businesses and philanthropy.

“On behalf of my family and colleagues, I join your friends and associates to wish you a wonderful 84th birthday filled with Allah’s goodness. Your name remains etched in gold because of your commitment and passion for a better society. Your philanthropic activities are testaments of your large heart.

“While wishing you a beautiful celebration, I pray Allah continue to grant you good health, divine strength and wisdom at all times, times,” the Speaker prayed.

Adeleke congratulates colleagues

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his counterparts in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, on the affirmation of his election by the nation’s apex court, describing the verdict as an end to distractions. The Governor also congratulated Governors Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau state for overcoming challenges posed by electoral litigations, noting that the end to litigation will provide them the needed focus to deliver on the mandate of the people.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke lauded the Justices of the Supreme Court for rising to the occasion of safe-guarding our democracy by serving justice on the governorship litigations decided, charging politicians to learn to accept the will of the people in a democracy. “I congratulate my colleagues for navigating through the challenges of safeguarding the mandates entrusted to them.

This was an experience I had myself and I know well enough how challenging it could be,” the Governor noted. “With the Supreme Court affirmations, the distraction of over nine months are over and I want to congratulate my brothers on their victories at the apex court. You can all now focus on the job of providing governance for the people.”

While wishing them for huge successes in their respective states, Governor Adeleke anticipates sustained collaborations in the effort to resolve challenges facing the country through the Nigeria Governors Forum and the National Economic Council.

APC welcomes decision

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the Supreme Court judgments, saying it affirmed the vibrancy and independence of the Nigerian judiciary. Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the apex court judgment. “In Lagos, Ebonyi and Cross River States, the Supreme Court upheld the election of governorship candidates of our great party.

However, the appeals on Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau and Abia states were decided in favour of other political parties and their candidates. “While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests. The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy and independence of the judiciary,” Morka added.

He said that the APC had been consistent in its position that the judiciary must be allowed to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral matters. The APC spokesman said the apex court’s decision was a rebuke of opposition politicians that had vilified and denigrated the judiciary when judgments were handed against them by lower courts.

Morka partcularly chided the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, and urged it to tender unreserved apology to the courts over its alleged reckless and unjustified attacks on the judiciary. He congratulated the winners, particularly governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Bassey Otu of Cross River. Morka wished them the best as they continue to serve their states and country. He urged everyone to remain calm and continue to maintain the peace in the interest of all.

Victory for democracy, rule of law –NNPP

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of Kano State Governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, as a victory for democracy and the rule of law. The apex court had on Friday ruled that the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal erred by sacking Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the NNPP, as governor of the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, National Auditor of the party, Mr. Ladipo Johnson said the judgment was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the good people of Kano State who have implicit confidence the leadership and character of Governor Abba Yusuf and consequently voted for him enmasse in the last election.

He praised the judiciary for due observance of the inherent issues and facts of the case and ruled accordingly. This, he said, has given hope to the Nigerian people that in spite of the challenges of justice administration in the country, the judiciary remains the last hope of the people.

“The victory of Governor Abba Yusuf at the Supreme Court is, therefore, victory for democracy and the rule of law and I think we should commend the judiciary for standing tall for what is right and enviable in the adjudication of justice. “By this victory, the people, in spite of the challenges, can still

have confidence in our judiciary, thereby enhancing the rule of law as the bastion of democracy.” He noted the ruling of the Supreme Court will further help in deepening the faith of the people in the nation’s democracy as well as helping to engender good governance.