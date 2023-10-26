Supreme Court Judgement A Sound One – Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy on Thursday said that the confirmation of President Bola Tinubu as the victor in the February 25 presidential election will enhance the nation’s electoral laws and legal principles.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and their presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Reacting to the development via a congratulatory message to President Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the Supreme Court, Oyetola described the judgment as a “sound one”.

Oyetola extended congratulations to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Working Committee (NWC), as well as the party’s members and supporters, on their triumph.

The minister said that the judgment had finally settled the legal battle over the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, “The Supreme Court judgment is a “sound one” that will further deepen the country’s electoral laws and judicial jurisprudence.

“On behalf of the APC family in Osun, I congratulate our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgment has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions, and litigation that greeted the 2023 presidential election.

“I hope that the opposition will team up with our president to move Nigeria forward in the overall interest of the country.”