Supreme Court Fixes Dec. 5 To Hear Suit Seeking To Sack Uzodinma As Imo Gov

The Supreme Court has fixed December 5 for a hearing in the application filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) seeking to remove Hope Uzodinma from office as Imo State Governor.

The apex court had earlier scheduled today for the hearing, but the matter was not listed on the cause list.

The court registrar however noted that the matter had been moved to December 5 for hearing.

No reason was given for the postponement.

APGA had 2020 filed an application where the party contended that there ought to have been a fresh election in the state after the apex court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The party argued that the Supreme Court did not rule on the validity of Uzodinma’s candidacy since it was not challenged by Ihedioha and the PDP in the appeal marked SC/1462/2019.