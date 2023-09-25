Supreme Court Fire Incident Suspicious – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the fire incident that occurred at the Supreme Court on Monday, describing it as suspicious.

The party and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had last week, filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the fire outbreak has “heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties, especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the presidential election appeals pending before it.”

The party called for a full-scale investigation into the fire incident to unravel the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

According to the PDP, the outcome of the investigation should be made public “unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government ministries, departments, and agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.”

It also called on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, and assurance to Nigerians of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the court.