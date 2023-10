The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal filed by Peter Obi against Tinubu for lacking in merit.

The apex court noted that the grounds canvassed by Obi were similar to that of Atiku which had been dismissed.

The court however noted that the only difference in Obi’s appeal was the issue of double nomination raised.

Justice Okoro however noted that the court will not re-litigate the matter since it had dismissed the same while the petition was ongoing at the Tribunal.